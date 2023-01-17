Read full article on original website
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
Janus, who lends his name to the month of January, was the dual-faced Roman god of gates and doors. He also was called the god of beginnings as it was commonly believed that you needed to go through a door or gate in order to enter a new place or beginning.
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
Nothing breathes life into a home quite like a new indoor plant. Leafy green beauties can brighten up and add decoration to any nook or tabletop. Whether you're a proud plant parent looking to grow your collection or you finally want to find a plant you can manage to keep alive, this major Amazon plant sale has some of the best prices we've ever seen for online plant delivery.
Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
Many native solitary bees are found throughout North America, and together with other bee species such as honeybees and bumblebees, they are important pollinators of fruit and vegetables. When the daytime high temperature reaches 14 C (57°F), the Blue Orchard bee starts to emerge. The males emerge a few days...
As a homeowner, you may be wondering what to do with the trees in your front yard. You may have inherited them from the previous owner, or they may have been there when you moved in. Either way, you now have the responsibility of taking care of them. Here are some tips on how to take care of the trees in your yard.
Mistletoe hanging in a doorway may be a fun way to steal a kiss during the holidays but mistletoe hanging from a living tree is another story. Mistletoe can be downright harmful to a tree if it is ignored. Mistletoe is more than a mere menace. Left to proliferate, growth...
Winter, schminter. I know we were punched in the nose with the Christmas blast from the North, but as far as I’m concerned, it feels like spring outside!. I've always defined the start of spring in one simple way — when we sow the first seeds of the year in the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens' greenhouses. But admittedly, that’s not really fair. After all, not everyone gets to garden on 60 acres with seven different types of greenhouses, each with its own specific environmental conditions and staff to keep it all running like Geppetto's cuckoo clock collection.
The peace lily is one of the most exquisite plants to grow at home. It is indigenous to the tropics of the Americas and some parts of Asia. This exquisite plant’s blossoms are unusual, one-of-a-kind, and will look lovely in any environment. However, due to the fact that it is a tropical plant, it will need to be in conditions that replicate a tropical environment.
