Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
KITV.com
A somber day, at viewing for last Hawaiian Princess Abigail Kawananakoa
The recent passing of 'The Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kawananakoa drawing countless mourners paying their last respects at today's Memorial Service at Iolani Palace in Honolulu. Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'. The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display...
KITV.com
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
KITV.com
Crimestoppers Honolulu has a new President
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu has appointed longtime board member Sanj Sappal, as its new President. Sappal is a longtime security industry executive, and the longest-serving member of the board, having officially joined in 2005.
KITV.com
Over 60 rescues made by Ocean safety after massive waves hit Oahu shores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety reported 69 rescues on Sunday, as massive waves slammed into shorelines around Oahu. A baby was rescued after a being washed under a home by large wave on Ke Iki Road Sunday morning.
KITV.com
LIVE BREAKING: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years!
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years! Thousands of surf fans have descended upon Oahu’s North Shore Sunday, for the tenth running of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay. ‘The Eddie’ was last run on Feb. 25, 2016, when Hawaii’s John John Florence won the contest, which was then called the Quicksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau. This year’s field will include about 40 of the world’s top big-wave surfers, and for the first time, six women. The contest was created in 1984 but has only been held nine times in years when a winter north swell was large enough for the Eddie’s wave-height requirements. To run the contest, Waimea Bay’s waves must consistently be equivalent to about 40 feet (about 20 feet Hawaiian-style) with the right wind conditions. Clyde Aikau, brother of the legendary waterman and organizer of the contest, said he was expecting waves to reach 50 to 60 feet wave faces on Sunday. Before dawn today, Waimea Bay was already packed with hundreds of fans and traffic was slow-moving for miles in either direction.
KITV.com
Vendors gear up for visitors for the Eddie, the North Shore's world famous surf competition
North Shore businesses hoping to reap the benefits of the Eddie Aikau big-wave surfing contest. Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Oahu's North Shore this weekend for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. And small businesses in the area are hoping to benefit from the crowds.
KITV.com
Jury finds Stephen Brown guilty of the 2017 murder of Telma Boinville
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After deliberating for less than 24 hours, the jury in the Stephen Brown murder trial have found him guilty on all four counts, including second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and burglary. Brown was accused of tying up and brutally killing Oahu woman Telma Boinville at a...
KITV.com
Aiea condo fire leaves one dead, neighbors flee massive flames and smoke
AIEA (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old man died in a high rise condo fire. The flames, shooting out from the 29th floor, were seen from the freeway below and miles away. Two dogs also perished in the blaze. Viewers sent in dramatic video shot from the highway showing an end unit...
KITV.com
One dead in building fire at high-rise in Aiea | UPDATE
UPDATE: A 77-year-old man has died after a fire tore through a high-rise condo unit in Aiea. Crews found the man and two dogs also deceased. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.
KITV.com
Coach Lee Fitness is helping people reach their health goals with Kangoo Jumps
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Coach Lee Fitness is helping people reach their health goals (and new heights) with Kangoo Jumps!. Coach Lee (Owner, Coach Lee Fitness, LLC.) shared, “Kangoo Jumps is a fun workout. What I like most about Kangoo Jumps is that it eliminates 80% impact on your joints... which makes them the world’s leading brand for fun, safe, mobile, rebounding exercise.” Coach Lee has been coaching for about 15 years, 8 of them being Kangoo Jumps. Some of the classes he teaches include HIIT and Core. "And I do cardio and strength training, similar to...boot camp. And I do Kangoo jumps here [at the park]. And I have online classes. So a lot of the classes I do [via] Zoom...”
Comments / 0