ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI

Aggressive fire attack following blaze inside home

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home.

Firefighters began an aggressive fire attack with a water supply and were able to extinguish the fire by 1:25 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sj2fX_0kHjtyY200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbkgG_0kHjtyY200

Damage to a single story home in Wahiawa, Hawaii following a fire that broke out inside on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The fire did not extend into the adjacent rooms.

HFD said the origin and cause are under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

27-year-old man critically injured after being shot in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Kalihi. Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma facility at a nearby hospital in critical condition, said authorities.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Lele Pono condo fire echoes 2017 Marco Polo blaze

A 77-year-old man and two dogs were killed in a high rise fire in Aiea Friday afternoon, Jan. 20. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. on the 29th floor of the Lele Pono condominiums. HFD said the fire was contained to the unit and was put out before 1 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Hawaii Pacific University. Three vehicles were involved, HPD said. EMS said a woman and two children were evaluated on scene but they declined transport to the hospital. Authorities...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

North Shore murder trial closing arguments

Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The fight over a Maui County Council race continued on Thursday. The...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

17-year-old driver critically injured after plowing into tree in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Hawaii Kai area Monday evening. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. HPD said the girl was speeding southbound on Lunalilo Home Road when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a tree...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy