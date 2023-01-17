ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Golf-Poulter says he might not participate in Ryder Cup

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydndv_0kHjtvtr00

Jan 17 (Reuters) - England's Ian Poulter said he might not compete in this year's Ryder Cup even if he qualifies.

The 47-year-old, nicknamed "Mr Ryder Cup" for his exploits in previous editions for the European team, joined the LIV Golf series in June, jeopardising his involvement in the biennial contest.

The U.S.-based PGA Tour has suspended those who joined the rebel circuit.

Yet the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, is awaiting a legal hearing in February that will effectively decide whether it can sanction players who defected to LIV, or whether they can continue to compete and qualify for the Ryder Cup.

Poulter has won several titles on both the major tours and cited age as a factor in his decision to sign up for the LIV Series.

"I would love to qualify. Whether I play or not would be a different thing," Poulter told Sky Sports.

"I certainly don't expect to get one of the six (captain's) picks. Not in any way, shape or form. Which is also a shame. What does that tell you? What is the story there?"

Critics say LIV Golf, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, amounts to "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation in the face of criticism over its human rights record.

The Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, saw the U.S. defeat Europe 19-9 to win it in 2021.

Poulter has been a talisman for Europe in the competition, most notably in 2012, when he was part of the team that managed to fight back and win on the last day, a victory labelled the "Miracle at Medinah".

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
HAWAII STATE
Golf Digest

Lee Westwood’s outcast status in Abu Dhabi can’t keep him from remembering some of the good times

ABU DHABI — Not many people beyond the winner, Sweden’s Mats Lanner, remember the 1994 Madeira Islands Open. But Lee Westwood does. It was there, on the Portuguese archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, that the then 20-year-old Englishman made his professional debut on the European Tour. He didn’t do too badly, either. Rounds of 72-69-75 saw Westwood pull up in an eight-way tie for 19th place in the weather-shortened event. For that effort, he earned €3,941.
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
sportszion.com

Kick Boxer Andrew Tate losses assets worth $5.2M, including luxury cars after seizure appeal from Romanian authority

Andrew Tate was taken into custody on December 29, and a week later, Romanian authorities seized a number of expensive automobiles and timepieces from his apartment. The ex-kickboxer was accused of multiple crimes, including rape, human trafficking, money laundering, and organized crime. Romanian officials have been keeping a watchful eye on the king of toxic masculinity since April of last year due to concerns over his questionable online activity. As part of their investigation into the alleged rape and human trafficking, Romanian officials have taken Tate and his brother Tristan into custody.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
New York Post

Iga Swiatek scolds Australian Open fan for throwing tennis ball at her

Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open campaign had a slight hiccup off the court. The world No. 1 was seen reprimanding a fan who appeared to throw a tennis ball at her while she signed autographs following her first-round win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday. In a video from the tournament in Melbourne, Swiatek, 21, can be seen ducking as a tennis ball hit her midsection. When she stood up holding the ball, the Polish pro waved her index finger in the direction of the crowd and appeared to tell the fan not to throw it at her. Regardless of the situation, Swiatek...
The Spun

Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update

The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over ...
TheDailyBeast

Fans Taunt Ukrainian Tennis Star with Banned Russian Flag at Australian Open

The Ukraine ambassador to Australia has lodged a complaint after fans unfurled a Russian flag during the Australian open when a Ukraine player was on the court.Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted his condemnation on Tuesday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” he wrote. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”Tennis Australia had banned the flying of Russian and Belarus flags during the competition to avoid tension. Russian players are supposedly competing as neutral athletes not representing their country...
atptour.com

Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy