Local artist Liv Carrow to play at Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch event
The Bettendorf Public Library hosts a monthly, free concert where music lovers can enjoy a live performance alongside their lunch. The next date for the aptly named Brown Bag Lunch is on Friday, January 20th at 12:00 PM. The event is held at the Library which is located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf and will feature local artist Liv Carrow. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert. Free coffee and water will also be available.
KWQC
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Davenport Students Selected For Iowa Honor Band
Congratulations to the students and directors selected to the 2023 South East Iowa Band Association (SEIBA) Honor Band! The Festival is sponsored by the South East Iowa Band Association and is a one-day event, held at the University of Iowa School of Music. Our musicians will travel to Iowa City and participate in a full day of rehearsal and performance on Saturday, January 21st.
Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs
Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
KWQC
Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Tanya Tucker Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino Tonight
Country Music Artist Tanya Tucker will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 8 PM!. Tucker Tanya is a Country Music Veteran, having a storied career that began when she was just 13. After performing “Delta Dawn” in 1972, she took the Country world by storm with more hits including “Love’s the Answer”, “What’s Your Mama’s Name”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)”.
Quad City Fish Swap Swims Into Golden Leaf Banquet Center In Davenport
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
KCRG.com
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
rcreader.com
“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
ourquadcities.com
Bush to convert Moline 5th Ave. building to residential
Renew Moline is partnering with Davenport-based Bush Development to give new life to 1701 5th Avenue in Moline. The property (built in 1956) was formerly the headquarters of the RiverStone Group and includes a two-story 35,064-square-foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building. The RiverStone Group donated the property to Renew in August 2022 to spur new life and economic development into downtown Moline, according to a Tuesday release from Renew.
KWQC
Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release. Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.
KCJJ
Three special elections set for March in Johnson County
Three special elections are coming up this March 7th in Johnson County. According to the auditor’s page on the county website, the special elections will occur in the College Community and Solon School districts, as well as the City of Swisher. Voters in the College Community School District will...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino
Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
QuadCities.com
