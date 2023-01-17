Read full article on original website
WCAX
Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont state troopers faced disciplinary action in the first six months of last year. That information was released this week in a regular report by the State Police Advisory Commission, a body that provides oversight of state police conduct. It comes as residents of Burlington...
Vt. lawmakers face emergency housing budget deadlines
Some Super Seniors in Essex are feeling the blues. Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow. One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding. Updated: 5 hours...
Lyndonville man faces drug, weapons charges in Mass.
HATFIELD Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over in western Massachusetts last week. It happened last Wednesday in the town of Hatfield. Massachusetts State Police say they pulled over James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, a little after midnight on Route 91 for a registration violation. They say he also did not have a driver’s license. Troopers later say they found what appeared to be heroin as well as a gun, which he did not have a license for.
Scott asks lawmakers to delay ‘Raise the Age’ juvenile offender law
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft. Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. Updated: 6 hours...
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
NY Gov. Hochul responds to judge nominee denial
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - After a state Senate panel rejected her choice to lead New York’s highest court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the hearing was not fair. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted not to forward Hector LaSalle’s Court of Appeals nomination to the full Senate after questioning him for more than four hours yesterday.
Ethics Commission report suggests lack of municipal oversight
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent Ethics Commission report reveals municipal oversight isn’t up to par. The commission’s executive director, Christina Sivret, says roughly half the calls her office fields are about municipal concerns. Most calls are in regard to conflict of interest and misuse of position, but there’s very little they can do to help other than provide guidance. Municipalities are not overseen by the Ethics Commission.
Inside Vermont’s shooting range improvement program
GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past dozen years, Vermont wildlife officials have been giving out grants to nonprofit gun ranges to help them improve their operations with a focus on safety. Reporter Hailey Morgan spoke with state officials and a range operator about the program’s impact. year-round. “We...
Vt. Democrats admit child care proposal ‘daunting’
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are weighing in on a new report about the cost to shore up the state’s child care system. The sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost up to $279 million in new public investment.
Vermont Democratic Party chair steps down
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “There’s bad apples in every bunch,” said Robbo Holleran, the head of the Vermont Forestry Foundation. Holleran has been doing forest management in...
New partnership to get Vt. mental health patients to Brattleboro Retreat
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Retreat is breaking down a big barrier in Vermont’s mental health care system-- transportation from hospitals to the psychiatric facility. The retreat is partnering with the ambulance service provider Rescue Inc. to launch a new, one-year pilot program. Retreat leaders say mental health...
Educators sound the alarm on Vt. school staffing shortages
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Educators are raising the red flag on staffing shortages in Vermont schools. According to the Vermont Principals’ Association, there are more than 1,000 open positions in Vermont schools and more than 30% of principals resigned last year. School administrators told lawmakers on Wednesday that poorer...
Vt. ag officials push to expand local dairy processing capacity
EAST ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont agriculture officials say they have a plan to help dairy farmers boost their bottom line. The state wants to use federal dollars to increase dairy processing capacity, and in doing so, expand local markets. The owners of Wilcox Ice Cream believe they have hit...
Vt. schools to observe 1st Holocaust Education Week
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students will be learning about the Holocaust next week as part of the state’s first Holocaust Education Week. The events acknowledge and memorialize the genocide of six million Jewish people during World War 2, along with millions of Romas, LGBTQ, and people with disabilities.
Doctor urges parents not to panic over study on gas stoves and asthma
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent health report made a startling conclusion: gas stoves cause a significant number of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. But a Vermont doctor is urging parents not to panic. Just under 10% of children in Vermont have asthma. But a leading expert in the...
Police looking for armed man who robbed convenience store
Effective immediately, The Green Mountain Unified School District has ditched the ‘Chieftains’ mascot. A recent ethics commission report reveals municipal oversight isn't up to par. Super Senior: Singing the blues at the Double E Sessions. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some Super Seniors in Essex are feeling the blues.
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
In an anticipated setback, Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead New York’s highest court was rejected by a state Senate panel. SBAC result show majority of Vt. students not meeting proficiency goals. Updated: 5 hours ago. The SBAC standardized test results have been released, and those results show...
Developers, realtors push Vt. lawmakers to streamline regulations to address housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Developers and realtors in Vermont say part of the solution to the state’s housing crisis is repurposing existing buildings. The groups presented research to lawmakers Wednesday showing the potential of developing unused commercial space to create housing opportunities for Vermonters. “Properties that we may have...
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
