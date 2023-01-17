Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Tip-Up Town festival begins in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tip-Up Town USA is one of Michigan's largest and longest-running winter festivals and activities kicked off on Thursday. Some events require a little more snow and ice on the ground, which means there could be some changes to the schedule. Another story: Tip-Up Town festival...
Wienermobile Rolls Through Traverse City
It’s turning heads all across America, and this week it’s in Northern Michigan. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the week in Traverse City. There are actually six wienermobiles that travel the country, each with a pair of drivers called hot doggers. They’re typically new college graduates, who work for a one year term on the road from June to June. “Queso Dog Keila” Garza says, “I was like, I should apply. Like just traveling the country, making people smile. That’s your job. And it just appealed to me so much. So I love doing what I do.”
UpNorthLive.com
Public weighs-in on plans for new senior center in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The public got a change to weigh-in on plans for a new senior center in Traverse City. Plans include replacing the existing structure on Front Street with an 18,000-square foot building, as well as relocating the tennis and pickleball courts and parking lot. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
Ski resort inspects chairlift after child falls
BOYNE FALLS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Staff at Boyne Mountain are inspecting a chair lift after a child fell off one of them on Saturday. Resort staff said that at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, a young child fell off of the Boyneland Chairlift. The child was reportedly wearing a helmet...
UpNorthLive.com
City of Grayling looking to purchase vacant property
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Grayling is looking at the possibilities of purchasing vacant property within the city for a future project. The city is looking to buy the former Grayling Regional Chamber of Commerce building. Another story: Debate continues over 18 acres of vacant land in Gaylord.
UpNorthLive.com
TC commissioners discuss future of Bijou by the Bay after contract violation
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Commissioners discussed how they will more forward after the Traverse City Film Festival violated its contract with the city that allows the use of the Bijou by the Bay, a city-owned property, for the festival. According to the contract, the Bijou needs to...
UpNorthLive.com
Community mourning Elk Rapids icon 'movie theatre Joe'
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Elk Rapids community is mourning the loss of Joe Yuchasz, long-time owner of the Elk Rapids Cinema. Joe passed away Wednesday at the age of 82 . If you've spent any time in downtown Elk Rapids you more than likely have said hello to...
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
UpNorthLive.com
TC West talks lack of snow to start ski season
TRAVERSE CITY -- Thursday was an important one for all winter sports enthusiasts as we got our first strong run of snow in almost a month. Area downhill ski teams have felt the different already having three competitions cancelled due to lack of winter weather. That will change Monday when...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
UpNorthLive.com
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
UpNorthLive.com
Two Interlochen women arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Interlochen women have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 17, a patrol sergeant was completing a property check at an auto shop in Garfield Township where recent thefts...
UpNorthLive.com
'Remembering MLK' concert held at the City Opera House
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan honored and celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday night, almost 60 years after he gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Around 400 people were at the City...
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
UpNorthLive.com
Mesick man charged with OWI after several mailboxes ran over
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Mesick has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police. Larry Maciver, 41, has been arraigned on the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. One count felony operating while intoxicated, third offense.
UpNorthLive.com
Wellston man charged after women held hostage
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wellston man who allegedly held two women that he accused of stealing his meth hostage at gunpoint has been charged, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Miskell, 50, has been arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County on the following charges:. One...
UpNorthLive.com
New security measures implemented at Crawford County Building
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New security measures have been implemented at the Crawford Couty Building. Now when people enter the building, they will need to walk through a metal detector and put their belongings though and x-ray machine. Prior story: Security increased at Crawford County building. Officials said that...
UpNorthLive.com
New citizen reporting system launched in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has announced the implementation of the Citizen On-Line Reporting System. This system is intended to help citizens report crimes and improve law enforcement's response to incidents. "By implementing this citizen reporting system, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to expand...
UpNorthLive.com
$17M to be used to improve internet access in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Stronger internet connections are on the horizon for residents of Leelanau County. Plans for the county's broadband distribution were presented during Tuesday night's commission meeting. The Leelanau Internet Futures Team (LIFT) along with DCS Technology Design, laid out its 2023 schedule for installing high-speed internet...
Comments / 0