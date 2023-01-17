Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ana Sandoval Resigns from City Council in San Antonio for Family ResponsibilitiesBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Jon Abraham Ortega died just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10, days after his 25th birthday.
KSAT 12
CRIME STOPPERS: Family, police seek answers in 2020 murder, suspected robbery of construction worker
SAN ANTONIO – Police and the family of a construction worker who was found shot in the face at a Northeast side construction site in January 2020 are looking for help finding his killer. Typically the first one to the job site, Jesus “Jesse” Solis had arrived to a...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
foxsanantonio.com
Young boy arrested after robbery spree ended in crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A juvenile boy was arrested after a robbery spree ended in a crash on the South Side. The robberies began around 9 a.m. Wednesday off North New Braunfels Avenue near Interstate 37. Police said the young boy was in the process of robbing someone when he fired...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men shot dead outside West Bexar County apartment complex, 1 suspect in custody
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a shooting in front of a West Bexar County apartment complex. The shooting took place around 2 a.m. at the Villages at Briggs Ranch apartments on Mansion Bluffs off Highway 90 and Highway 211. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the...
KTSA
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver flees after running over, killing victim at intersection, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man has been identified as Abraham Jon Ortega as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday evening. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive on San Antonio's East Side.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for double-homicide suspect, mom arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect in connection to a double-homicide early Thursday morning. Sheriff Javier Salazar says the man they are looking for is 25-year-old Deleon Malik Taylor-Griffin, and investigators think he might be armed and dangerous.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for assaulting man during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested a month after a man was assaulted and robbed on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Booking records show Baldemar Dillon Valdez, 31, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Dec. 4 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Broadview Drive, near Bandera Road.
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed on Wednesday morning during a hit-and-run crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that at 7 a.m., witnesses saw the man staggering across the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10. The...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus 'Jesse' Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KTSA
Two women found shot to death in northeast side hotel room
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the shooting death of two young women found in a hotel room. Investigators say the bodies were found at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of IH-35 at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police say the cleaning crew found the victims, both likely in their late teens or early 20s.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Massive fire breaks out again at scrap metal facility on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a massive fire at a scrap metal facility Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building on Frio City Road. This isn’t the first time that firefighters have been called to this facility.
Two boys shot in drive-by on southwest-side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two boys were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on the southwest-side of town early Thursday. Police say the two minors were walking along South Zarzamora St near Walton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired. One boy was shot in the hand while the...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels teens arrested after shooting at two people
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a shooting occurred and narcotics were found by police. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Rhine Road about a mile away from Canyon High School. Police say that...
KSAT 12
Man, woman crossing two different roads both hit, killed in early-morning crashes
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman who were crossing busy streets in two different parts of town early Wednesday morning were both hit by cars and killed. The first crash happened around 3 a.m. on FM 78 in Universal City, only a a few hundred yards from the gate to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.
Comments / 3