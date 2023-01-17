ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
Driver flees after running over, killing victim at intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man has been identified as Abraham Jon Ortega as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday evening. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive on San Antonio's East Side.
Two women found shot to death in northeast side hotel room

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the shooting death of two young women found in a hotel room. Investigators say the bodies were found at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of IH-35 at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police say the cleaning crew found the victims, both likely in their late teens or early 20s.
New Braunfels teens arrested after shooting at two people

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a shooting occurred and narcotics were found by police. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Rhine Road about a mile away from Canyon High School. Police say that...
