SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the shooting death of two young women found in a hotel room. Investigators say the bodies were found at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of IH-35 at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police say the cleaning crew found the victims, both likely in their late teens or early 20s.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO