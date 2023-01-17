ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Toni Koraza

Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly

Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com

Jen Psaki On Biden's Classified Docs Case: Political Problem Hasn't 'Played Out'

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki slammed former President Donald Trump as she went to bat for President Joe Biden’s “very different case” regarding classified documents this week (You can watch Psaki’s comments in the clip below). Psaki, who was Biden’s press secretary from his...
Mother Jones

More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
msn.com

Kevin McCarthy says Biden documents discovery highlights 'hypocrisy' in government

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says the discovery of more classified documents in President Joe Biden's possession from his days as vice president highlights the "hypocrisy" within the federal government. McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Sunday that the way the Justice Department and...

