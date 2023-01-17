SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 17-22)

Minnesota’s top high school boy’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)

Hopkins (11-1) at Wayzata (7-3), January 17 at 7 p.m.

Hopkins made a huge jump from No. 5 to No. 2 in the SBLive Sports Power 25 this week and now will have its new ranking tested by a tough Wayzata team. This is not the only game that Hopkins appears in this week's top 10 games of the week either.

Hopkins has rattled off nine wins in a row and has beat some tough teams during that streak. The Royals have one of the better one-two punches in the state in Anthony Smith III and Jayden Moore. The Royals continue to lead the way for the Royals and the next two games will be a true test of their abilities.

Wayzata has won seven games in a row since starting the season 0-3. The Trojans are coming off a five game road trip where they beat two solid teams in Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Shakopee. Hopkins is likely their toughest test this season and their schedule is not very forgiving the next few games.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Stillwater (8-4) at Roseville (8-4), January 17 at 7 p.m.

Stillwater has struggled its last four games at 2-2. The Ponies split their difficult games against Mounds View and East Ridge and have another tough test against a slumping Roseville team on Tuesday.

Roseville stands at 8-4 on the year, same as Stillwater, and they have also struggled as of late. Roseville was blown out by White Bear Lake earlier this month and lost a close game to Mounds View last week. The Raiders toughest test is likely this Stillwater team, and they will need to right the ship to take down the Ponies.

Buffalo (9-1) at Eden Prairie (7-3), January 17 at 7 p.m.

Buffalo has broken into the SBLive Power 25 this week, and the Bison travel to face their toughest test of the year in Eden Prairie on Tuesday.

Buffalo lost its first game of the year against Minnetonka last Thursday, and it has had one of the more surprising seasons in Minnesota high school basketball this year. Senior Nate Dahl continues to dominate, and he will match up against a similar star in this matchup.

Eden Prairie had a tough end to the week last week. They faced off against two of the better teams in the state in Hopkins and Lakeville North. The Eagles lost both games and will need to rebound in this one. Chiddi Obiazor may be too much for the Buffalo front court to handle.

Shakopee (7-3) at Lakeville South (8-3), January 19 at 7 p.m.

Shakopee, winners of three out of its last four, travel to Lakeville South on Thursday. The Sabers have feasted on lesser opponents this year and have struggled against their more difficult matchups. Lakeville South could be considered one of the more difficult matchups on their schedule.

Lakeville South has some quality wins this season, but they have also had issues against top level teams. The Cougars sit at 8-3, but have won six out of their last seven games. Their only loss in that span was against an elite Lakeville North team. Lakeville South should continue its hot streak in this one.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

Farmington (8-3) at Prior Lake (6-5), January 21 at 7 p.m.

Farmington has won five games in a row and may be one of the more underrated teams in the state, sitting at No. 14 in the SBLive Power 25 rankings. The Tigers have lost some close games to Hopkins and Mahtomedi, two top 25 teams. The Tigers feature one of the more balanced offensive teams in the state with five players averaging double digit points on the season.

Prior Lake has two incredibly tough games this week. The Lakers face off against Eden Prairie two days earlier and then have to play Farmington on Saturday. The Lakers have won three of five games and have played teams closely in their losses. Watch for senior forward Joe Ofori to lead the way for the Lakers, like he has all season.

Blaine (7-4) at Maple Grove (9-2), January 17 at 7 p.m.

Blaine started the season 2-4 and has turned it around, winning five straight. The Bengals have potential, when they put it all together, to compete with a lot of top teams in the state. The Bengals have struggled with consistency thus far and travel to face one of the more consistent teams in the state.

Maple Grove has won three straight games and lost both of its games by a total 15 points. The Crimson have fifteen games left on the season and its schedule is relatively easy until an early March matchup against Park Center. Maple Grove has a huge opportunity to build on their resume, but Blaine is hot.

Hopkins (11-1) at Minnetonka (8-2), January 20 at 7 p.m.

Hopkins second top ten game of the week is on Friday against Minnetonka. Hopkins could come into this one at a sizzling 12-1, but they will need to knock off Wayzata first. Hopkins schedule continues to be challenging and Minnetonka poses a threat to their dominant season.

Minnetonka sits at 8-2 and they have won seven games in a row after starting out 1-2. The Skippers have defeated solid teams in Mahtomedi and Buffalo in their last four games. The Skippers may be a little overrated at No. 16 in the SBLive Power 25 because they have yet to play many top teams.

Owatonna (8-3) at Mankato East (10-2), January 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Owatonna comes into this one as one of the hotter teams in the state, winning seven out of eight games. Their only loss in the last eight was against a surging Duluth East team. Owatonna has five players that average double digits in points and may give Mankato East a run for their money in this one.

Mankato East has two losses on the year against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Rochester Mayo. Those losses combined were a combined total of five points. The Cougars have won six straight and have a chance to run away with the Big 9 conference if they win this one.

South St. Paul (8-2) at St. Paul Central (7-3), January 21 at 1 p.m.

South St. Paul may be one of the more underrated teams in the state. The Packers have won five games in a row and sit at 8-2 on the year. The Packers average over 76 points per game, hung with Mahtomedi and beat a quality team in Roseville.

St. Paul Central is 7-3 and they have won six straight after starting out 1-3. St. Paul Central is sitting at the top of the St. Paul City conference, but it has two teams only half a game back of them currently. This game could be a big factor in them being able to win their conference.

Minneapolis North (6-3) at Minneapolis Southwest (9-2), January 18 at 7 p.m.

Former Timberwolves guard Ricky Davis has the Polars playing well after a tough out of state schedule early in the season. The Polars have won five games in a row and are coming off their biggest victory of the season last week against DeLaSalle 70-64.

Minneapolis Southwest is currently sitting at the top of the Minneapolis City conference at 9-2, but Minneapolis North is on a hot streak. The Lakers are led by junior Liam Farniok, who is averaging 25.4 points per game on the season.