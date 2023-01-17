ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?

The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams

Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Local News

Dashing Phillies manager Rob Thomson can’t wait to get started

PHILADELPHIA — Dressed down a bit but no less confident in his still-new look as a debonair major league manager, Rob Thomson expects his Phillies to be in the championship mix all over again after its magical playoff ride last fall. “I think it’s a special group,” Thomson said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency

Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team

The Minnesota Twins have made a significant move involving All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. The Twins are trading Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports. The Twins will receive starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, including highly-rated infield prospect Jose Salas. Infielder Jose Salas and one other prospect are heading to Minnesota along... The post Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.  Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
fishstripes.com

Mascot Royal Rumble: Which mascots in the Marlins organization can I take in a fight?

If you’re reading this, it means the Miami Marlins haven’t yet pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade or the team is mired in a long losing streak. As a 25-year-old man with too much time on my hands, I often ponder which animals I can take in a fight. These thoughts often stay within my own head, but now, you’re all going to hear it.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Brothers of Soto, Guerrero among MLB international prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominican outfielder Elian Soto, the 17-year-old brother of All-Star Juan Soto, agreed to a $225,000 signing bonus as part of a minor league contract reached last weekend with the Washington Nationals. Dominican outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the 16-year-old brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and son...
WASHINGTON STATE

