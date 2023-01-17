Read full article on original website
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams
Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox OF signs with Mets (report)
Tommy Pham is reportedly heading to New York. As first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have signed the 34-year-old free agent outfielder. According to the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million. Pham finished the 2022 MLB season with the Boston...
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
Dashing Phillies manager Rob Thomson can’t wait to get started
PHILADELPHIA — Dressed down a bit but no less confident in his still-new look as a debonair major league manager, Rob Thomson expects his Phillies to be in the championship mix all over again after its magical playoff ride last fall. “I think it’s a special group,” Thomson said...
Ex-Rangers All-Star Pegged As Option For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox By MLB Insider
Boston is in the market for a new shortstop
Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency
Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team
The Minnesota Twins have made a significant move involving All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. The Twins are trading Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports. The Twins will receive starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, including highly-rated infield prospect Jose Salas. Infielder Jose Salas and one other prospect are heading to Minnesota along... The post Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aroldis Chapman Could Sign With Yankees Rival; Five Teams Showing Interest
Chapman is a free agent this offseason after a dreadful season with New York in 2022
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Mascot Royal Rumble: Which mascots in the Marlins organization can I take in a fight?
If you’re reading this, it means the Miami Marlins haven’t yet pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade or the team is mired in a long losing streak. As a 25-year-old man with too much time on my hands, I often ponder which animals I can take in a fight. These thoughts often stay within my own head, but now, you’re all going to hear it.
Red Sox Sign Outfielder Away From Division Rival To Bolster Depth
The Boston Red Sox seemingly signed outfielder Raimel Tapia after one season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Brothers of Soto, Guerrero among MLB international prospects
NEW YORK (AP) — Dominican outfielder Elian Soto, the 17-year-old brother of All-Star Juan Soto, agreed to a $225,000 signing bonus as part of a minor league contract reached last weekend with the Washington Nationals. Dominican outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the 16-year-old brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and son...
D-Backs minor leaguer Jose Valdez gets 2nd drug suspension
Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez was suspended for 120 games on Friday under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.
Marlins moving All-Star Jazz Chisholm from second base to centerfield
The Miami Marlins are moving All-Star Jazz Chisholm to a brand new position for the 2023 season. On Friday, Marlins' general manager Kim Ng announced that Chisholm would man centerfield this upcoming season. The move comes on the same day the Marlins acquired 2022 American League batting champion and second...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Three Free-Agent Targets; Solution To Shortstop Dilemma
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do before spring training kicks off next month.
