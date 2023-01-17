ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Elaine man wanted for murder arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Elaine man that was wanted by Phillips County Sheriff's office for Murder was captured and arrested. Police said on Thursday that Martavies Demond Cooper was captured by North Little Rock Police Department. Cooper was wanted for the murder of Parto Porter that occurred on...
ELAINE, AR
KATV

Update: barricaded subject incident ends with suspect dead

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have confirmed in a news release that the situation involving the barricaded subject has ended with the subject being found dead in the residence. According to NLRPD, officers initially were called out to the 4700 block of N. Locust Street in...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NLRPD seeking public help in locating suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a suspect. In a Tweet on Thursday, police shared video of the suspect utilizing a counterfeit ID to withdraw funds from an account she was not associated with. Anyone with...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NLRPD responding to armed subject barricaded in a residence

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police are currently on the scene of a subject barricaded in a residence. On Wednesday at around 1:55 a.m., officers received reports of a disturbance with a weapon at the 4700 block of Locust Street. Police said that officers were informed upon...
Kait 8

Investigation turns into a drug bust in White County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman is facing charges of selling pills possibly laced with fentanyl. The arrest came after the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple complaints of a female selling ecstasy in White County. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the CADTF with the Searcy Police...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
BENTON, AR

