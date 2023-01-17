Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect arrested in North Little Rock deadly shooting on East Broadway
North Little Rock police arrested the suspect in Tuesday night’s deadly shooting on East Broadway that left one man dead.
KATV
Elaine man wanted for murder arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Elaine man that was wanted by Phillips County Sheriff's office for Murder was captured and arrested. Police said on Thursday that Martavies Demond Cooper was captured by North Little Rock Police Department. Cooper was wanted for the murder of Parto Porter that occurred on...
KATV
Update: barricaded subject incident ends with suspect dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have confirmed in a news release that the situation involving the barricaded subject has ended with the subject being found dead in the residence. According to NLRPD, officers initially were called out to the 4700 block of N. Locust Street in...
KATV
East Broadway shooter turned himself in and charged with capital murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police Department announced on Thursday the man responsible for the homicide on East Broadway has turned himself in. 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson turned himself in on Thursday at 6:07 p.m. Police said Jefferson was charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with the...
KATV
NLRPD seeking public help in locating suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a suspect. In a Tweet on Thursday, police shared video of the suspect utilizing a counterfeit ID to withdraw funds from an account she was not associated with. Anyone with...
KATV
Suspect in connection to East Broadway homicide found; victim has been identified
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 8:27 p.m.:. North Little Rock police have identified an individual involved in the homicide on the 1700 block of East Broadway. Police said 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson has been identified as a suspect in connection with the homicide. There is an arrest warrant for...
KATV
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
KATV
15-year-old Little Rock capital murder suspect in custody, US Marshals Service says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder in Little Rock was arrested Wednesday, the United States Marshals Service said. Tyler Bland had been sought by local and federal authorities since being developed as a suspect in the city's 81st and final homicide of 2022. U.S....
Police: Suspect dead in North Little Rock following 'domestic' incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is now dead and an officer is on leave after an incident in which a suspect was "barricading" inside of a North Little Rock home on Wednesday. According to reports, police responded to a "disturbance with a weapon" on Locust Street overnight.
KATV
Arkansas inmate serving 15-year sentence, dies of injuries from altercation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections have released information about a death of an inmate from Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. Timothy Hedrick, 29 died on Dec. 28 at the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His death was due to injuries involving other inmates in...
North Little Rock police: Suspect dead in early morning standoff, officer on administrative leave
North Little Rock police said one person was found dead inside a home after being involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning.
KATV
NLRPD responding to armed subject barricaded in a residence
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police are currently on the scene of a subject barricaded in a residence. On Wednesday at around 1:55 a.m., officers received reports of a disturbance with a weapon at the 4700 block of Locust Street. Police said that officers were informed upon...
LRPD: 2 found dead after man shoots and kills woman & himself
Details released from the Little Rock police show that a man shot and killed a woman before killing himself Monday evening.
Arkansas police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
Kait 8
Investigation turns into a drug bust in White County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman is facing charges of selling pills possibly laced with fentanyl. The arrest came after the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple complaints of a female selling ecstasy in White County. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the CADTF with the Searcy Police...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested, charged with misdemeanor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office employee at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 28-year-old Janeka Watkins of Little Rock was arrested on a domestic-related misdemeanor charge. Since the arrest, she has been placed on administrative leave by...
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
North Little Rock police investigating deadly afternoon shooting on East Broadway
North Little Rock police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on East Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
KATV
Hazen police in search of two individuals wanted for theft of a debit or credit card
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hazen police department are asking the public in helping identify two individuals that are suspected of credit/debit card theft. Police said that the two suspects have targeted funeral homes. The suspects have been reported also doing the same in Lonoke, Arkansas. If you have...
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
