ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primm, NV

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Overnight closure of US 95 Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close to traffic at Lone Mountain starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, for road construction work. The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Traffic will be detoured to the Craig Road off-ramp,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to get around when Tropicana around I-15 shuts down this weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The shutdown of the ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana is just the beginning of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” project. After Saturday’s evening’s Golden Knights game at T-mobile “Dropicana” gets really real with an 8-day complete closure of both directions of Tropicana from Dean Martin to New York New York.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows

What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada Ranks In Bottom 10 For Worst States To Drive In

We don’t want Nevada to become one of the worst states to drive in but unfortunately it’s out of our control. Most people don’t like driving in traffic and if you’re someone who says you do we would think you’re crazy. Las Vegas has roughly...
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Have You Seen Him? Metro Looks For Las Vegas Casino Robbery Suspect

There have been a huge uptick in Las Vegas casino robbery reports in recent months. From Gold Coast to Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch to Sunset Station, and several locations throughout the valley. Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they have a suspect they’d like a word with, and they need your help.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect

It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million

1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fatal accident in BHC

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy