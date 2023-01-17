ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo schools holding interviews for subs on Jan. 28

By Evan Anstey
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) is planning to interview substitute teacher candidates later this month.

If you’re interested, you don’t have to live in Buffalo, but you do have to have a bachelor’s degree; the subject of which does not matter.

The school district is looking for people with “a desire to inspire children” to apply at this link. The daily pay rate is $123, and substitutes have to work for a minimum of 20 full days per school year to retain employment.

Interviews will take place on Saturday, January 28. When applications are reviewed, BPS will contact candidates with details on the interview location.

“Come join our team and make a difference every day,” BPS wrote.

Upon being hired, candidates will have to provide their sealed college transcripts.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

