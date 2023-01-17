Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
KVAL
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
KVAL
Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
KVAL
Traffic Alert: Sidewalk construction closes one lane of Hwy 99 in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing an ADA Curb Ramp Project on Hwy 99 in Junction City that may cause some delays for drivers in the area. From 1st Ave to 17th Ave, workers are building ramps in the sidewalks and rebuilding curbs. Drivers...
KVAL
Progress at Eugene's Peace Village
EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly one year after purchasing 3.6 acres of land off River Road in Eugene, SquareOne Villages is making progress on its latest affordable housing development. Peace Village Co-op is located at the site of Peace Presbyterian Church. SquareOne bought the land from the church with the...
KVAL
Springfield's A3 wins LTD's inaugural Take The Bus Challenge
EUGENE, Ore. — The Academy of Arts & Academics (A3) won Lane Transit District’s (LTD) inaugural Take the Bus Challenge, a competition between ten area high schools to determine which school could take the most LTD bus trips per capita using their free Student Transit Pass during a two-week period in November.
KVAL
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration
Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
KVAL
New lidar devices help Eugene Police 'educate speeders'
EUGENE, Ore. — "Wow! NASCAR pre-season must be upon us! The nicer weather the past couple of days has really brought out the speeders," the Eugene Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday. This week, the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has issued numerous citations for speeds well...
KVAL
Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
KVAL
Volunteers needed to open warming shelter in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Volunteers are being sought from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, to help open the Roseburg Warming Center and offer overnight shelter to unhoused people, the City of Roseburg reported in a news release. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. with 60 cots available for guests...
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers activated Thursday and Friday, on standby for Saturday-Monday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Thursday night, January 19, and Friday, January 20. The warming centers will go on standby for Saturday, January 21, through Monday, January 23. Volunteers can sign up by following the links below. The following sites will be open Thursday...
KVAL
First Dungeness crab catch of the season
EUGENE, Ore. — Commercial crabbing season has officially begun in Eugene, as the first shipment of Dungeness crab arrived at the Fisherman's Market Tuesday night. Normally the season starts in December, but this year it was delayed until January 15. “This is as late as its ever opened. There...
KVAL
How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
KVAL
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
KVAL
Interactive map shows Willamette National Forest fire-affected roads status
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An interactive story map showing the status of roads affected by the 2020 Labor Day fires on the Willamette National Forest is available to the public for viewing, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a news release. According to the U.S. Forest Service, "This interactive map...
KVAL
Sheriff's Office: Possibly armed subject reported near Creswell High School
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:39 p.m. Thursday afternoon they received information from a Creswell School District employee saying that a person was laying in the grass near Creswell High School, and possibly armed with a gun; the employee who had made the report received the information second-hand.
KVAL
Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activates Thursday
The Beds for Freezing Nights warming center in Cottage Grove will be activated Thursday, January 19, the organization announced in a press release. Beds for Freezing Nights will open at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 216 South Third Street, at the corner of South Third and Adams Avenue.
KVAL
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
KVAL
Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley awarded grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation
EUGENE, Ore. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to implement a robust art program which will serve over 150 youth, the organization's Resource Development Coordinator. According to the organization, the Art Sparks to Help Youth...
KVAL
EPD seeks public assistance identifying person of interest in arson cases
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a series of arson fires. EPD says the fires have occurred in the Eugene areas of Taney, Berntzen, Hawthorne, and Marshall. The first arson incident occurred in the morning on...
KVAL
Catholic Community Services asks for help providing homeless families with shelter
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With below-freezing temperatures in the forecast, Catholic Community Services of Lane County is asking for donations to help those who are experiencing homelessness. The organization's Cold Weather Shelter Program provides homeless families a night's stay in a local motel, but the current funds are quickly...
Comments / 0