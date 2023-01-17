ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.

EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Progress at Eugene's Peace Village

EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly one year after purchasing 3.6 acres of land off River Road in Eugene, SquareOne Villages is making progress on its latest affordable housing development. Peace Village Co-op is located at the site of Peace Presbyterian Church. SquareOne bought the land from the church with the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield's A3 wins LTD's inaugural Take The Bus Challenge

EUGENE, Ore. — The Academy of Arts & Academics (A3) won Lane Transit District’s (LTD) inaugural Take the Bus Challenge, a competition between ten area high schools to determine which school could take the most LTD bus trips per capita using their free Student Transit Pass during a two-week period in November.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration

Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

New lidar devices help Eugene Police 'educate speeders'

EUGENE, Ore. — "Wow! NASCAR pre-season must be upon us! The nicer weather the past couple of days has really brought out the speeders," the Eugene Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday. This week, the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has issued numerous citations for speeds well...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Volunteers needed to open warming shelter in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Volunteers are being sought from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, to help open the Roseburg Warming Center and offer overnight shelter to unhoused people, the City of Roseburg reported in a news release. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. with 60 cots available for guests...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

First Dungeness crab catch of the season

EUGENE, Ore. — Commercial crabbing season has officially begun in Eugene, as the first shipment of Dungeness crab arrived at the Fisherman's Market Tuesday night. Normally the season starts in December, but this year it was delayed until January 15. “This is as late as its ever opened. There...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown

“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Sheriff's Office: Possibly armed subject reported near Creswell High School

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:39 p.m. Thursday afternoon they received information from a Creswell School District employee saying that a person was laying in the grass near Creswell High School, and possibly armed with a gun; the employee who had made the report received the information second-hand.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activates Thursday

The Beds for Freezing Nights warming center in Cottage Grove will be activated Thursday, January 19, the organization announced in a press release. Beds for Freezing Nights will open at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 216 South Third Street, at the corner of South Third and Adams Avenue.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
ROSEBURG, OR

