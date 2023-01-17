Read full article on original website
Top Speed
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
NASDAQ
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Washington Examiner
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
Autoblog
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
Top Speed
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
torquenews.com
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
Top Speed
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.
A U.S. Airforce veteran and supercar collector totaled a $392,000 Audi R8 within 12 hours of waiting 18 months for the vehicle. The former military member, 36-year-old Reco Jefferson, had waited nearly two years to drive the vehicle after spending $60,000 upgrading the model’s engine and gearbox. But after...
msn.com
Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
It's a good time to consider Subaru, Toyota, and Kia, and perhaps hold off on that new Chevy or Ford due to car loan cost increases.
One Green Planet
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Top Speed
Most car manufacturers have a performance division that is so closely tied to the parent company they have both been synonymous with each other since their respective inceptions. The pairings of Mercedes and AMG and Dodge and SRT are prime examples. However, one pair stands head and shoulders above the rest, because the cool performance unit was not based on a faceless company or brand, but a person, specifically a chicken farmer from east Texas. Carroll Shelby and Ford have been one of the most prominent automotive dynamic duos since the 1960s and have produced some of America's most iconic muscle cars. There is now another (sort of) Shelby Mustang on sale to end the current generation's run and to commemorate Carroll Shelby's 100th birthday.
torquenews.com
The new hybrid version of the Corvette, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, debuts on the 70th Anniversary of the very first 1953 Chevrolet Corvette. Chevy’s first electrified Corvette is a stunner. It combines the beauty of the Stingray with the power of the Z06 and produces a sleek sports car that does 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. It can do the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and its unique eAWD architecture debuted this morning at Rockefeller Center in New York. The original 1953 Corvette debuted exactly 70 years ago at the nearby Waldorf Astoria.
CBS News
