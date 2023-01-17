ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Orange County 2023

By Colette Nguyen
 2 days ago
The UVSA Tet Festival lion dance performance. Photograph Courtesy of UVSA SoCal

JAN. 19 THROUGH FEB. 5

Lunar New Year at South Coast Plaza
South Coast Plaza celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with its annual zodiac centerpiece exhibition in Jewel Court. On January 19, guests can receive a traditional calligraphy couplet written on red paper. January 21 and 22, children can make their own paper lantern crafts. In addition, South Coast Plaza boutiques will offer Rabbit-inspired arrivals and select restaurants will provide dining specials.
South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, southcoastplaza.com/lunarnewyear

JAN. 20 THROUGH 22

OC Tet Festival at Mile Square Park
As one of two Tet Festivals in the county, the OC Tet Festival is held by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. Tet is also known as Vietnamese Lunar New Year, which celebrates the Year of the Cat this year according to the Vietnamese calendar. Visitors will be able to enjoy traditional Vietnamese food, music, and performances. Admission is free and can be reserved online here . Festival hours vary by day.
Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley

JAN. 20 THROUGH FEB. 15

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park
The whole family will enjoy celebrating Lunar New Year with food, live entertainment, cultural experiences, festive decorations, commemorative merchandise, and crafts and activities for kids. Don’t miss Mulan’s Lunar New Year Processions and be sure to add your own message to the Lucky Wishes Wall.
Disney California Adventure Park, 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/lunar-new-year

JAN. 21

Lunar New Year at Rodeo 39 Public Market
Enjoy a day of family fun with face painting, lion dancing, and red envelope giveaways from 1 to 7 p.m. Guests can also partake in a money machine game, where they can try their luck at catching as much flying cash as they can before time runs out.
Rodeo 39, 12885 Beach Blvd., Stanton, rodeopublicmarket.com

JAN. 27 THROUGH 29

UVSA Tet Festival
The UVSA Tet Festival presents “Road to Our Homeland” in honor of the Lunar New Year. Vibrant activities will be held throughout the weekend, including the Vietnamese cultural village, live entertainment, Miss Vietnam pageant, games, rides, diverse foods, and a firecracker show. Admission is $8 at the gate. Festival hours vary by day.
OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, tetfestival.org

JAN. 28

Lunar New Year at Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with music, dance, and a fusion of musical traditions from East and West at the famed concert hall. Performances start at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $35.
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, scfta.org

