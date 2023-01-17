ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Crypto market unshaken despite Genesis bankruptcy

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $11.64 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $976.82 billion — up 1.19% from $965.18 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 1.06% and 1.94% to $404.19 billion and $189.82 billion, respectively, over the past day. The...
cryptoslate.com

How the top 5 AI tokens, AGIX, FET, OCEAN, RLC, and NMR fared during 2022

Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto tokens are riding a wave of interest that began with the release of chatbot ChatGPT, which has captured the imaginations of people across the globe. The apparent capabilities of ChatGPT showcase the potential of AI to revolutionize multiple aspects of life. As such, some are touting...
cryptoslate.com

Genesis Trading wallets halted – holding over $280M

Genesis Trading appears to have halted all wallet on-chain operations on Jan. 20 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York. The wallets hold over $280 million in crypto — 144,847 in Ethereum (ETH) worth $220 million — as of press time. Current...
cryptoslate.com

AI avatars launch on Polygon as CharacterGPT brings NPCs to life

Alethea AI and Polygon Labs are jumping on the AI hype with the launch of an AI-powered NFT project that allows users to create NFT avatars through text-based prompts similar to OpenAi’s Dall-E image generator. The project plans to allow “anyone to rapidly create, train and trade AI Characters...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum stablecoin dominance reaches 3-month high

Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate indicates that Ethereum’s (ETH) dominance over stablecoins has been increasing and reached its highest in the last three months. Ethereum’s dominance over stablecoins strengthens as the ETH price surpasses $1,600. The analysis includes the top four stablecoins: Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance...
cryptoslate.com

SSV.Network Launches $50 Million Ecosystem Fund to Support Ethereum PoS Decentralization

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel-Aviv, Israel, 20th January, 2023, Chainwire — ssv.network DAO is launching a $50 Million Ecosystem Fund dedicated to supporting the development...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Market hedged the shortest amount in over 2 years as Bitcoin rose to $21k

Investors betting against Bitcoin grew to some of the highest on record as markets welcomed the new year. Bears were seemingly in complete control of the price action as Bitcoin teetered above $16,000. However, CryptoSlate analysis has found that those shorting Bitcoin were not in as strong a position as investors first thought.

