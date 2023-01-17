Read full article on original website
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Crypto market unshaken despite Genesis bankruptcy
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $11.64 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $976.82 billion — up 1.19% from $965.18 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 1.06% and 1.94% to $404.19 billion and $189.82 billion, respectively, over the past day. The...
How the top 5 AI tokens, AGIX, FET, OCEAN, RLC, and NMR fared during 2022
Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto tokens are riding a wave of interest that began with the release of chatbot ChatGPT, which has captured the imaginations of people across the globe. The apparent capabilities of ChatGPT showcase the potential of AI to revolutionize multiple aspects of life. As such, some are touting...
Genesis Trading wallets halted – holding over $280M
Genesis Trading appears to have halted all wallet on-chain operations on Jan. 20 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York. The wallets hold over $280 million in crypto — 144,847 in Ethereum (ETH) worth $220 million — as of press time. Current...
AI avatars launch on Polygon as CharacterGPT brings NPCs to life
Alethea AI and Polygon Labs are jumping on the AI hype with the launch of an AI-powered NFT project that allows users to create NFT avatars through text-based prompts similar to OpenAi’s Dall-E image generator. The project plans to allow “anyone to rapidly create, train and trade AI Characters...
Ethereum stablecoin dominance reaches 3-month high
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate indicates that Ethereum’s (ETH) dominance over stablecoins has been increasing and reached its highest in the last three months. Ethereum’s dominance over stablecoins strengthens as the ETH price surpasses $1,600. The analysis includes the top four stablecoins: Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance...
SSV.Network Launches $50 Million Ecosystem Fund to Support Ethereum PoS Decentralization
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel-Aviv, Israel, 20th January, 2023, Chainwire — ssv.network DAO is launching a $50 Million Ecosystem Fund dedicated to supporting the development...
Research: Market hedged the shortest amount in over 2 years as Bitcoin rose to $21k
Investors betting against Bitcoin grew to some of the highest on record as markets welcomed the new year. Bears were seemingly in complete control of the price action as Bitcoin teetered above $16,000. However, CryptoSlate analysis has found that those shorting Bitcoin were not in as strong a position as investors first thought.
