Disneyland resumes Magic Key annual pass sales

By Iman Palm, Scott Gustin
 2 days ago

The Disneyland Resort resumed sales of its Magic Key annual passes on Monday. Not all pass types will be available since the theme park will sell them as inventory becomes available.

Disney fans can join the online queue on the Disneyland website .

New pass sales will be paused nightly at 10 p.m., according to the website. Guests can remain in the queue overnight, and sales will resume no earlier than 9 a.m. the following day.

“As we shared last week, we’re making select Magic Key passes available for new sales throughout 2023 – as pass inventory becomes available – to meet the incredible ongoing demand voiced by our guests and welcome more of our biggest fans into the program,” Disneyland officials said in a statement. “At this time, select passes are now available for new sales, and renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window will continue for all available pass types.”

The resort offers four tiers of annual passes. Those tiers are:

Inspire Key

  • $1,599
  • Includes Free standard parking, 20% off select merchandise, 15% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Believe Key

  • $1,099
  • Includes: 50% off standard parking, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie.

Enchanted Key

The Enchanted Key is only available for pass renewals, according to the Disneyland website.

Imagine Key

  • $449
  • 25% off parking at the Toy Story Lot, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks, and  20% off Disney Genie+.

The Inspire Key is the resort’s most expensive pass that offers the fewest blackout dates. The Believe Key has more blackout dates than the Inspire Key, and the Imagine Key pass has the most blackout dates and is only available to Southern California residents.

Magic Key passes are subject to availability based on the pass type. Disneyland says some passes may be unavailable from time to time as they balance the number of passes they sell and managing crowds.

This is how much Disneyland tickets have increased since the park opened

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports during a yearlong shutdown of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program

