Tulsa, OK

Police arrest teenager in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a teenager for firing shots in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa.

Police said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday after officers determined him to be the one who fired shots from the truck that hit the child.

The girl was sitting in her living room when she was shot in the chest, and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said she is currently still hospitalized and listed as stable at last check.

Police arrested Rocky Serna on Sunday for driving the truck the shots were fired from.

The 17-year-old was arrested for shooting with Intent to kill and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police said he will likely be charged as a youthful offender.

