Indiana State

5d ago

Hey people, the New World order the conspiracy theories opposing Indiana is not a conspiracy theory. It’s totally true. Look it up New World order does exist and it’s happening right now.

Laura Warner
5d ago

The New World Order is alive and well. They are meeting in Davos as we speak.Wake up people. It's happening.

USARMYRETIRED
4d ago

Most comments have already pointed this out. If you do not believe the DAVOS, WEF and other meetings of the elite are promulgating the One World Government are just ignorant. Satan is real and Jesus will be the one to prove to all the media, we are not kooky. The media is owned by many of these world leaders. Satan deceives many right? Yep the media too.

Related
My 1053 WJLT

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us

Meteorologists are watching a developing scenario for a snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday....
MISSOURI STATE
WISH-TV

McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
INDIANA STATE
1440 WROK

If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois

When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
ILLINOIS STATE
WLKY.com

PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
indypolitics.org

Lawmakers Should Look at Cannabis Commission

The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
INDIANA STATE
wgnsradio.com

Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee

(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
TENNESSEE STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Light snow accumulations are expected late tonight through Sunday morning. Greatest snowfall should be east and northeast of Indianapolis where snow may linger into Sunday afternoon. Some slick spots on roads are possible. #INwx #nwsind https://t.co/W9ODrC0We3. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Legislation banning topics about race from classrooms revived in Indiana

Indiana lawmakers will again consider a bill to ban certain topics related to race and racism from classroom discussions, after similar legislation last year stirred national backlash and ultimately failed to pass.This year’s bill, introduced by GOP Rep. Shane Lindauer, includes a list of seven concepts that educators would be forbidden from promoting, including that individuals are inherently consciously or unconsciously racist or sexist, or that they should feel “discomfort, guilt,...
INDIANA STATE
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

