Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
'Extreme' drought completely eliminated in California; Colorado River Basin lags behind
(NEW YORK) -- "Extreme" drought has been completely eliminated in California for the first time in nearly three years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the drastic change for California has happened over the last few weeks, the most recent batch of rain has completely eliminated the "extreme" drought category.
WBAL Radio
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Wind gusts around 20 mph Friday in Maryland
Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins explains how wind gusts will be around 20-25 mph in Maryland on Friday. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | TRAFFIC.
WBAL Radio
Gov. Moore at inaugural ball: Today is about marching forward
It was a big party last night downtown in honor of the 63rd Governor of Maryland's swearing-in. Thousands joined Maryland Governor Wes Moore and his family for the "People's Ball" at the Baltimore Convention Center following his inauguration in Annapolis on Wednesday. He told the crowd to party responsibly because...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in front of the Maryland State House,...
WBAL Radio
MARC train service resumes after hours-long outage early Friday
Maryland Rail Commuter train service resumed Friday morning after an outage suspended all service for hours. Around 6 a.m., the Maryland Transit Administration cited a systemwide outage for the service disruption. The MTA said technicians were working to restore service. Around 9:45 a.m., an 11 News crew at Penn Station...
WBAL Radio
Gov. Wes Moore releases millions of state funds
In his first full day in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore releases millions of state tax dollars. Moore released $69 million tied to legislation approved last year, but which now former Gov. Larry Hogan did not release. Most notably, Moore released $3.5 million to train nonphysicians, such as midwives, to...
Comments / 0