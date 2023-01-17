ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBAL Radio

Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBAL Radio

Gov. Moore at inaugural ball: Today is about marching forward

It was a big party last night downtown in honor of the 63rd Governor of Maryland's swearing-in. Thousands joined Maryland Governor Wes Moore and his family for the "People's Ball" at the Baltimore Convention Center following his inauguration in Annapolis on Wednesday. He told the crowd to party responsibly because...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in front of the Maryland State House,...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

MARC train service resumes after hours-long outage early Friday

Maryland Rail Commuter train service resumed Friday morning after an outage suspended all service for hours. Around 6 a.m., the Maryland Transit Administration cited a systemwide outage for the service disruption. The MTA said technicians were working to restore service. Around 9:45 a.m., an 11 News crew at Penn Station...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Gov. Wes Moore releases millions of state funds

In his first full day in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore releases millions of state tax dollars. Moore released $69 million tied to legislation approved last year, but which now former Gov. Larry Hogan did not release. Most notably, Moore released $3.5 million to train nonphysicians, such as midwives, to...
MARYLAND STATE

