Texas police are currently searching for two men caught on video robbing an Uber driver at gunpoint, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking incident initially took place in west Houston on October 18, 2022, at approximately 11 AM.The driver, identified only as Dovran, told police he received a request to pick up two men in a parking lot behind a Mcdonald’s on Westheimer Road.Shortly thereafter, the two suspects reportedly pulled a gun on Dovran and demanded he exit the vehicle.According to newly released dashcam footage of the incident, since acquired exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the two men are seen waiting in the parking...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO