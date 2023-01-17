ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, IL

nileswestnews.org

Opinion: The Dangers of Sports

There are many sports students pursue at Niles West, but we get caught up in the allure of doing a sport because they are fun and a great way to make friends. However, people have to keep in mind the dangers of many of those sports. For starters, cross country...
SKOKIE, IL
nileswestnews.org

ChatGPT Comes To Niles West

Providing students with quick responses to essay prompts and questions, ChatGPT has taken plagiarism to a new level across American schools and is now making a name at Niles West. ChatGPT is an Artificial Intelligence system that can be applied to any language task. It can be as small as...
NILES, IL
nileswestnews.org

Teacher’s Facebook Account Hacked with Anti-Semitic Hate Speech

A hacker posted anti-Semitic statements on the personal Facebook account of a District 219 teacher two days before winter break. On Dec. 21 around 6:45 p.m., the hacker used Hebrew teacher and Niles North Israeli Club sponsor Anna Raiber‘s Facebook account to post offensive comments towards Jewish people and Niles West principal, Dr. Karen Ritter.
SKOKIE, IL

