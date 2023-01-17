Read full article on original website
9 Expenses You Can Easily Save Money on in 2023
As we begin the new year, Americans' top two money concerns are inflation (33%) and living paycheck to paycheck (24%), according to a recent GOBankingRates survey. As a result, around 28% are...
How to save money fast: 20 ways
Though long-term savings are important, sometimes getting quick results can motivate you to stick to a savings goal. Over time, small areas of savings can add up and be used to contribute to an emergency fund or to fund a future dream. Of course, everyone’s spending habits are different. See...
Show Me the Money: Retirees and inflation
(WHTM) — Although inflation may be slowing down somewhat, the cost of living is still increasing at much higher rates than in recent years. That can be especially hard on people in retirement or nearing retirement, but there are things retirees can do to help themselves. With inflation at 40-year highs and interest rates soaring, […]
5 Tricks From Money Experts To Make More From Your Savings Account
Although savings accounts typically provide lower returns than certificates of deposit or investment accounts, there are ways for you to maximize the money you make from your funds while keeping them...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023
How much do you currently have in your savings account? For nearly a third of average Americans, this number is $100 or less. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023Retirement at Any...
I’m a money-saving pro, 8 things to do today to save you £100 per month – some are so easy you won’t even think about it
HOW would you feel if we told you you could save big money in 2023 by following just eight super simple rules?. The experts at money-saving app Nous.co have lifted the lid on exactly how that can be done thanks to their handy checklist. Not only could these small changes...
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Making money with side hustles in 2023
As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.
4 Better Ways To Manage Your Checking and Savings Accounts in 2023
Whether you still visit your local branch or you've never owned a checkbook, your choice of bank will play a big role in whether or not your 2023 money resolutions come true. A new GOBankingRates...
7 Ways to Make Money on Your Phone
We all have downtime while waiting in line at the store or sitting at the doctor’s office. What if you could make money on your phone during that time?. Using your phone to make a little extra cash could be a better use of your time than simply checking Facebook or scrolling through Twitter.
Scammers pretend to be from your bank to drain your savings
Consumers are warned to watch out for scammers impersonating their bank. But will they get more protection in 2023 with a change in rules?
Vanguard Says Workers Are Tapping Retirement Money Early, Recommends These Better Options
Workers are prematurely tapping their retirement savings, a sign that households are coming under increased financial pressure, a troubling development that’s likely to get worse if the U.S. economy falls into recession in the coming months. According to the recent Vanguard Investor Expectations Survey, “Investors are feeling more pessimistic...
How to Plan for Saving Money Each Month
What are your plans for your retirement years? According to the 2022 Transamerica Retirement Survey, the top two retirement goals are “traveling” and “spending more time with family and friends.”...
Citi is ordering its low-performing remote workers back to the office. That could be a bad sign for quiet quitters.
Low-performing hybrid workers are brought back to the office for coaching, Citi CEO Jane Fraser said. While Citibank promotes flexible work arrangements, workers who aren’t performing well when at home will be ordered back to their cubicles, CEO Jane Fraser told Bloomberg’s David Westin at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
What Income Level Is Considered Rich?
Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or “fun,” but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you live, what type of job you have, how much you save or invest and how you typically spend your money. If you’re looking for help to reach your financial goals and be considered “rich” in your own eyes then consider building a plan and working with a financial advisor.
Three January deadlines to claim between $36 and $25,000 – see who qualifies for extra money
1. Keurig – up to $36. Coffee maker Keurig Dr Pepper got slapped with a class action lawsuit in 2018 over allegedly misleading customers about how easy it is to recycle its products. While the company has denied the claims, it reached a $10million settlement in 2022. As result,...
Six Ways Wealthy Individuals Earn Passive Income
Earning passive income is not just a privilege of high-net-worth individuals, writes Analytics Insight. Most of us already have some wealth that can be utilized to generate a passive income and make the money work in our favor. Cloud Mining. Unlike traditional mining, cloud mining does not require the use...
