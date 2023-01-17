ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fircrest, WA

The Suburban Times

Engage with Home in Tacoma Phase 2

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Home in Tacoma Project is in phase 2 of the planning process. This phase is focused on how the housing growth strategy the City Council adopted in phase 1 is implemented including through zoning and standards, affordability measures, anti-displacement steps and to encourage actions to support housing growth.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

TPD introduces five newest officers

Tacoma Police Department social media post. Meet our five newest Tacoma Police Officers, Jenna Seagrove, Ramel Clasablanca, Shelby Schneibs, Allsion Hamer and Eleazar Grimes, who graduated from the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy today. Welcome to the family!
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Candlelight vigil for Teekah Lewis

Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Monday, January 23, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., family members of Teekah Lewis, who disappeared 24 years ago from the New Frontier Lanes Bowling Alley, will hold a candlelight vigil at Tacoma Police Headquarters. For more information go to bit.ly/BringTeekahHome.
TACOMA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Goodbye, Cupcake

After 15 years on Pac Ave, cupcake bakery Hello, Cupcake sells its last cupcake. Tacoma residents from far and wide lined up in the rain last Sunday morning for one final cupcake from beloved cupcake bakery, Hello, Cupcake. Hello, Cupcake, which has been a part of downtown Tacoma for the...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

2 men shot and killed near homeless encampment in south Seattle

SEATTLE — Two men were shot and killed in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street around 12:10 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a person shot. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 killed in fiery crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning. The collision happened at about 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of South 38th Street and Pacific Avenue. Investigators said a car crashed into another car, spun, hit a pole and burst into flames. Tacoma police told FOX...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

A look at one of Seattle's worst intersections

Here’s a worrying statistic: pedestrian deaths in Seattle are increasing, even though the city has been working for years to make streets safer for people walking and biking. The intersection at Rainier Avenue and South Walden Street is one of the most dangerous in the city. On today's episode,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Living Well Kent Collaborative’s 70-Acre Commitment to Food Access and Affordable Housing

Living Well Kent Collaborative (LWKC), a community-driven coalition of residents, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and government leaders united to achieve health equity through policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) change, was recently allotted 70 acres of land from the City of Auburn and Auburn School District. Plans for the 70 acres include community and technology centers, affordable housing, a botanical garden, more land for farming, a food hub, and more. The organization is now tasked with raising enough funds to begin developing the land.
AUBURN, WA

