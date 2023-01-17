YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma will host its annual Neighborhood Cleanup event.

In a press release, the event, beginning on Monday, January 30, will provide a curbside removal of large, unwanted items.

This will be in addition to the usual solid waste pickups as City of Yuma Public Work crews will collect bulky items.

However, the program is only for the residents paying the "environmental fee."

The bulky items include the following:

Broken furniture (mattresses, carpet, etc.)

Appliances

Tree trimmings (no longer than 4-feet in length)

Bagged lawn clippings (tied, bundled, and weigh no more than 50 pounds)

Furthermore, the program will run from January to March.

If you want to learn more about the program, then click here .

The post City of Yuma to host annual Neighborhood Cleanup appeared first on KYMA .