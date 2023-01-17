ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Hominy police arrest man on warrants, other charges after short pursuit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department arrested a man Wednesday after he failed to stop for a traffic stop and led officers on a chase through Hominy. Officers say they were patrolling an area near North Katy and Maple Street when they noticed a Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Katy towards the Parkview Manor Apartment complex.
HOMINY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans react to arrests made in shooting that injured 6-year-old girl

The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to the shooting of a six-year-old girl Sunday morning. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and Apache Street on Jan. 15. Police say a truck being driven by 19-year-old Rocky Serna was passing through the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man steals car with child inside; apprehended by Okmulgee police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody after stealing a car with a child inside, Okmulgee police say. Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the Okmulgee Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Taft Street for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching man wanted for allegedly robbing midtown bank

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a bank robbery. Police said on Nov. 25, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located near 41st and Peoria and allegedly passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted

Tulsa Police are working to find a robbery suspect they say assaulted a clerk. Kent Grayson, Jr. is accused of robbing a convenience store at 23rd and S. Jackson. Grayson on January 7. Police say Grayson reached across the counter, stole a cash register from the business, and assaulted a clerk who tried to stop him.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Police searching for person of interest who provided false information to officer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly provided false information to a police officer to avoid prosecution. Anyone who can identify the person or who has knowledge of the crime should contact Detective Shaw by email at robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org or remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS (2677). Reference case number 2023-300335.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say woman shot while in car with baby

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa where a woman was hit by a bullet while she was inside a car with a baby. Police said the shooting took place at the Kum & Go at East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue late Tuesday night.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

Emergency crews were called to the scene after a man was hit by a car near Highway 412 and North Sheridan Road on Wednesday morning. According to police, a driver hit a man along Sheridan and the man rolled onto the vehicle, cracking its windshield. Authorities say the man was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK

