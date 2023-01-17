Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
KTUL
Woman arrested, accused of pointing BB gun at utility worker trying to turn off her gas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of threatening a utility employee who was trying to turn off the gas to her home. Officers said they responded to the home near 3rd and Mingo around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they learned an Oklahoma Natural Gas employee was at her home attempting to shut off the gas.
KTUL
Hominy police arrest man on warrants, other charges after short pursuit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department arrested a man Wednesday after he failed to stop for a traffic stop and led officers on a chase through Hominy. Officers say they were patrolling an area near North Katy and Maple Street when they noticed a Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Katy towards the Parkview Manor Apartment complex.
KTUL
2 arrested with 6 pounds of cannabis, man assaults K9 officer, says Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was found with nearly six pounds of marijuana and assaulted a K9 officer Wednesday, Tulsa police said. The man, Shawn Scott, was attempting to flee after a traffic stop when a K9 officer helped police catch him. Officers said Scott tried to pry...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
KTUL
Tulsans react to arrests made in shooting that injured 6-year-old girl
The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to the shooting of a six-year-old girl Sunday morning. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and Apache Street on Jan. 15. Police say a truck being driven by 19-year-old Rocky Serna was passing through the neighborhood...
KTUL
Man steals car with child inside; apprehended by Okmulgee police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody after stealing a car with a child inside, Okmulgee police say. Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the Okmulgee Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Taft Street for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
Police arrest teenager in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a teenager for firing shots in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa. Police said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday after officers determined him to be the one who fired shots from the truck that hit the child.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching man wanted for allegedly robbing midtown bank
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a bank robbery. Police said on Nov. 25, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located near 41st and Peoria and allegedly passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
Police arrest man who tried to kidnap Bartlesville Lowe’s employee
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man on Wednesday who attempted to kidnap a Lowe’s employee in Bartlesville. Bartlesville police said on Tuesday around 5 p.m., they were called to the Lowe’s at Southeast Adams Boulevard and Silver Lake Road for an attempted kidnapping of an employee.
news9.com
Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted
Tulsa Police are working to find a robbery suspect they say assaulted a clerk. Kent Grayson, Jr. is accused of robbing a convenience store at 23rd and S. Jackson. Grayson on January 7. Police say Grayson reached across the counter, stole a cash register from the business, and assaulted a clerk who tried to stop him.
News On 6
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
KTUL
Police searching for suspect after shooting injures one at north Tulsa gas station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after they shot into a car with a baby inside, hitting one person. Tulsa police say they responded to a shooting Tuesday night to the Kum and Go at Harvard and Apache. The victim was a...
KTUL
Police searching for person of interest who provided false information to officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly provided false information to a police officer to avoid prosecution. Anyone who can identify the person or who has knowledge of the crime should contact Detective Shaw by email at robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org or remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS (2677). Reference case number 2023-300335.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly breaking in, living in vacant home after tenant passed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people for allegedly breaking in and living in a vacant home after the previous tenant passed away. On Jan. 15 just past 9 p.m., Tulsa police were called to a home near 15th and Yale. The TPD helicopter was...
Tulsa police say woman shot while in car with baby
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa where a woman was hit by a bullet while she was inside a car with a baby. Police said the shooting took place at the Kum & Go at East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue late Tuesday night.
Owasso Police Department Cracks Down On Driver Running Red Lights
The Owasso Police Department is cracking down on drivers running red lights and stop signs. The department said that it's because officers have received more complaints about the issue lately. While OPD is working to make the roads as safe as possible, officers said that it can be difficult if...
news9.com
Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
Emergency crews were called to the scene after a man was hit by a car near Highway 412 and North Sheridan Road on Wednesday morning. According to police, a driver hit a man along Sheridan and the man rolled onto the vehicle, cracking its windshield. Authorities say the man was...
KTUL
Murder warrant issued in connection to missing Bartlesville man, OSBI says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was secured for a man believed to be connected to the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Wade Viles, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. OSBI said the man, Brock Thompson, is already in the Oklahoma Department of...
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
