Fans flock to donate to Bengals DE Sam Hubbard's foundation after historic 98-yard touchdown return

The Sam Hubbard Foundation was given a boost when its founder recovered a fumble and made a 98-yard touchdown return in the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-17 wild-card win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Donations have been pouring in from fans who want to support Hubbard, who is the Bengals' two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Some donations have been in the number $98 or $9.80 to commemorate the game-winning scoop-and-score.

"It's hard to put into words, but we've been in the spot where you've been in the playoffs, it's not going how you pictured, everyone thought we'd be blowing them out," Hubbard told reporters after the game . "You just gotta rise to the occasion. I'm glad to be that guy that made a play to kind of change the momentum."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the foundation received $18,5532.32 from 456 donors, the foundation said. There were offers from the foundation's board of trustees to match $20,000 in donations and a separate match offer if there were $10,000 in donations.

"We really can’t even explain what the past 36 hours have been like," Lindsay Reisert, managing director of the Sam Hubbard Foundation, said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "It is very surreal and no one could have written this story any better. But more importantly than football, it’s been amazing to see the city rally around Sam with the donations pouring in."

The foundation also partnered with local apparel company Cincy Shirts to release T-shirts honoring the play . Hubbard is shown as a Forrest Gump character with the saying, "Run Hubbard, Run!" A portion of the proceeds goes to the foundation.

The defensive end started his foundation in 2020 to help fight food insecurity in Ohio. He was motivated to give back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon hearing how food banks were struggling to keep up with the needs of the city, he started a GoFundMe to raise $85,000 to help The Freestore Food Bank of Cincinnati provide 250,000 meals to the community.

Hubbard was drafted by the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. After being a two-sport athlete at Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Hubbard turned down a lacrosse scholarship from Notre Dame to stay in his home state and play football as a Buckeye.

"At Moeller High School, he was a natural leader, but he's also a wonderful person," director of coaching operations Doug Rosfeld — who is also from Cincinnati — said. "You get this very kind and genuine and authentic Cincinnati kid because that's who he is."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fans flock to donate to Bengals DE Sam Hubbard's foundation after historic 98-yard touchdown return