Current: Legislative auditor looking into Guillory Administration

Investigators from the Louisiana legislative auditor’s office arrived at Lafayette Consolidated Government Tuesday morning, The Current is reporting.

Reached by phone by the Current at noon today, Roger Harris, the office’s executive counsel and assistant legislative auditor for investigations, would only confirm his agency is conducting an investigative audit at LCG. He confirmed the same thing for KATC Investigates.

Harris would not say what concerns brought the legislative auditor to LCG this week. “We can’t talk about that at this time,” he told The Current when asked whether the investigation is specific to drainage projects.

Several federal agencies — including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, EPA and FBI — are said to be probing major flood protection projects launched by LCG, the Current reports.

The City Council also hired a Baton Rouge-based firm that currently is investigating the more than $60 million spent on drainage projects with a single contractor, Lafayette-based Rigid Constructors, as well as the Guillory administration's actions since Josh Guillory was sworn in.

To read the Current's full article, click here .