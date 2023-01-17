ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Millennials are living with their parents at higher rates than past generations, and they're not ashamed

By Zoe Rosenberg
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21J5fF_0kHjpLQD00
Trysta Barwig, Megan Zuckerman, Chloë Grande, and Patricia Kolesa.

Trysta Barwig, Megan Zuckerman, Rachel Sulman Photography, Patricia Kolesa

  • Since 2020 adults aged 25 to 34 are living at home at higher rates than past generations, said the Census Bureau.
  • Four millennials talk about what contributed to their decision to live with their parents.
  • Some are saving for a down payment, while others don't consider homeownership a marker of adulthood.

Since the onset of the pandemic, young millennials are living with their parents at rates not seen since 1972, and they seem to be in no rush to move out.

According to the US Census Bureau , about 18% of men and 12% of women ages 25 to 34 were living with their parents in 2022.

For the roughly 48% of 18 to 29 year olds the US Census Bureau estimates are living with their parents, no rent can mean spending savings on luxury handbags and watches, according to a report about discretionary spending by Morgan Stanley research.

But for many of their slightly older millennial counterparts, living at home means saving money for a down payment for their own place, waiting out high mortgage rates and sky-high housing prices, and prioritizing spending on experiences like vacations and concerts rather than material goods.

There's also a shift happening: Americans well into their 30s aren't afraid of being labeled immature or unsuccessful for living at home.

Trysta Barwig, a project manager for a home-improvement store in Atlanta and one of three millennial women in the US Insider spoke with who are still living at home, said she'd experienced the shift in her own thinking.

"I think back in the day people used to look down on you for staying at home with your parents like you're some kind of loser, but I've got a job, I've got a salary," Barwig said. "I don't see why I need to live on my own."

And the trend isn't limited to the US. Right across the border in Canada, rents also have spiked . Insider spoke to a woman who moved from her own place in Toronto to live at home in Ontario to save money.

All four women opened up about how much money they're saving by doing it, what they're prioritizing in their futures, and what they think about their living arrangements.

Financial goals, and cultural traditions, keep her at home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqnqr_0kHjpLQD00
Barwig.

Trysta Barwig

Barwig, 33, has almost always lived with her parents.

"In my culture — I'm from Malawi — you stay home until you get married," she said.

Barwig tried living on her own, about two years ago, in a $2,000-a-month studio in Atlanta.

"I knew I could afford it, but it was a lot of money," said Barwig, who in addition to working as a project manager for a home-improvement store runs a Hawaii travel blog on the side. Barwig asked not to name her employer and wouldn't share her salary, but Indeed.com lists the average salary at Lowe's for Barwig's role as $49,456 a year.

She doesn't consider herself a frivolous spender, and decided the expense of the monthly rent payment outweighed the pros of independent living. In early 2022 she decided to move into her parents' home in Atlanta to save up for a down payment and, she hopes, wait out higher mortgage rates.

There are other pluses, too. Barwig said she's able to contribute the maximum amount to her 401(k) and other benefits through work because she isn't paying a huge sum for rent. She's also able to spend more on experiences, like traveling to Hawaii three times a year.

Barwig contributes $200 a month to her household to help cover the electricity bill. Her other monthly expenses include her phone bill, health insurance, and car insurance. She's paid off her student loans and doesn't have any credit-card debt. Barwig estimates she's saving about $30,000 a year.

"I don't really spend a lot of money," she said. "You're never going to see me at a restaurant spending $50 on a dish."

The pandemic brought her home, but the savings make her stay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DP8hK_0kHjpLQD00
Zuckerman.

Megan Zuckerman

In March 2020, Megan Zuckerman moved home to the Jersey Shore from her apartment with two roommates in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood, where she paid $2,000 a month.

The 28-year-old, who had been living in New York City for about seven years at that point, was used to being more independent. The disappointment of moving home was overwhelming.

She was planning on signing a new lease in Manhattan when things got a bit more back to normal.

"But then I started realizing that I was saving so much money, and it was going to be really hard to go back to spending so much on rent," she said.

Zuckerman works as a public relations and events manager at an educational consultancy, where she pulls in six figures. She's been able to maintain the job as a mostly remote employee at the Jersey Shore, where her parents live.

She looked to a few of her older friends as inspiration for her next decision: to continue living at home as she saves up for a down payment, ideally for a studio on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

"I really don't want to have a crazy-high mortgage, so I think it'd be better to keep waiting and then put down as much of a down payment as possible," Zuckerman said. She's hoping to save about $100,000 before moving out.

She contributes to the grocery bill and often picks up the tab when her family dines out, she said. And living at home has freed her up financially to lean more into experiences, like splurging on Bruce Springsteen tickets and going to more nonprofit fundraisers, which Zuckerman said usually start at about $100 a ticket.

She has FOMO — fear of missing out — when she knows her friends who still live in the city are going out, but the savings help her overcome the feeling.

She's focusing on her health, and starting her own business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4kDv_0kHjpLQD00
Grande.

Rachel Sulman Photography

Chloë Grande moved 19 times in 10 years, but her most recent experience with a negligent landlord in Toronto pushed her to her limit.

She broke her lease and moved home to St. Catharines, Ontario, right across the border from Buffalo, New York, in April 2021.

On top of that, the coronavirus pandemic pushed Grande, then working in corporate communications, inward.

"I really thought deeply about my values, my purpose. So I had a lot of thinking, which is also connected to my relapse with an eating disorder over the pandemic," Grande said. "I really put my health as a priority rather than these external goals that I felt pressured to achieve before the pandemic."

Grande quit her gig, focused on her health, and decided to launch her own business in early 2022 as an eating-disorder-recovery blogger , writer, and speaker. The transition not only saw her leave behind a steady paycheck but also changed her big-picture priorities.

"My spending habits now are mostly directed towards my business," she said. "That's become the priority and dream rather than saving for a down payment."

When she was bringing in 80,000 Canadian dollars in her corporate-communications role, the 29-year-old is now hoping to make 20,000 to 30,000 Canadian dollars, or about $15,000 to $22,000, in her first year of self-employment.

She pays her mom 500 Canadian dollars a month for a separate apartment in the home, and she still has savings from her corporate job when she's ready to buy a home of her own. But she's in no hurry.

She said studying abroad and talking to friends from different cultures that don't idealize homeownership, such as in Germany and France , where people often remain renters, had helped her to change her expectations.

"I feel I don't need to own a house for that to be a marker of success," she added, "or a sign that I'm a proper adult."

Her friends live at home, so she's in no big hurry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsUgO_0kHjpLQD00
Kolesa.

Patricia Kolesa

Patricia Kolesa has never lived too far from home, straying only when she lived in the dorms at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the same town she grew up in.

After graduating in 2019, Kolesa decided to move back in with her parents as she pursued her master's degree online in human nutrition. She's been living at home ever since.

The cost of housing in New Jersey is far higher than the national average — 38%, according to RentCafe — a fact that Kolesa is acutely aware of. Now, she and her boyfriend, both 26 and both living with their parents, are saving for a down payment and forgoing the high rents in the area.

She feels more at ease living at home because a lot of her friends are doing the same. "Just having them within close proximity has been really another reason for me to stay," she said.

The ability to live at home while working full time as a registered dietitian at an acute-care hospital, where she makes about $65,000 annually, has also helped her to afford to travel the world, with stops in Ecuador, Portugal, and Turks and Caicos since mid-2021.

Kolesa doesn't have any student loans and said her big expenses at the moment were healthcare, auto repairs, and credit-card bills.

She estimates she's putting about $30,000 a year into her bank account, and she wants to invest more in the stock market in 2023 to diversify her income streams. She is also saving to start her own business as a dietician to counsel clients on healthy eating habits.

Still, she does want to buy her own place one day.

"Unfortunately, something a lot of people that I'm close to wish for is another crash," she said, referring to the subprime-mortgage crisis. "So then the prices go down, which is not an easy thing to say, but it'd be easier for us to have the ability to purchase a home."

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline (1-800-931-2237) on weekdays for support, resources, and information about treatment options. In crisis situations, NEDA offers 24/7 support — just text "NEDA" to 741741.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 116

Jay Jo
2d ago

38 year old here. I stayed with my parents, saved and ouchased a condo about 3 years ago. Right before the pandemic. It was the perfect timing. If you can stay home and save up do it. It's a luxury some don't have.

Reply
21
TXBeachBum
2d ago

They're not ashamed because many don't have a choice. Everything is a lot more expensive. No more 400$ a month on rent.

Reply(17)
21
Betty A.k.a Betty
2d ago

I'm a millenial and I own my house in central valley California. I even have a disability, a traumatic brain injury. I worked all my life and had my first job when I was fifteen. I understand people have different circumstances and a lot of people had it even worse than I do but there comes a time when one needs to be more responsible and take control over their life. Yeah life is unfair and cruel at times but moaning and complaining about it accomplishes nothing. Do what works best for you and learn to live within your means. Forget about wanting the things that your friends have, they're just things. Focus on you first and foremost

Reply(1)
11
Related
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

The Silent Epidemic Affecting Generation Z

Marcus McKinley was a junior at Ohio University when his mother, Kim, then fifty-five, collapsed at work. He figured it was dehydration, but when he got to the hospital, he found out it was more serious than that; she’d had a stroke and needed brain surgery. Her right side was paralyzed, so she couldn’t walk, and when she first got out of the ICU, Marcus couldn’t understand a word she said. The weeks and months just after a stroke are the most important for rehabilitation, but Kim’s initial progress was minimal, and she languished. His mother had been gregarious and liked to go line dancing, or watch Browns and Buckeyes games. Before, she had a wide, warm smile, but now her face drooped.
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

826K+
Followers
48K+
Post
523M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy