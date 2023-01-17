ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Day” game were:

1-0-2

(one, zero, two)

Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week. The state’s Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney to raise teacher salaries 9% starting in 2023-24

Classroom teachers in Delaware’s public schools will receive a 9% increase in their salary next school year. Others who work in education will receive a 3% raise. Those announcements came Tuesday from Education Secretary Mark Holodick during an event in which Gov. John Carney detailed the money he was investing in public education in next year’s budget, which starts July ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
fox5dc.com

Wrestling star Jay Briscoe, 38, killed in Delaware car crash, state police say

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Jay Briscoe, a professional wrestling star and Sussex County native, has died at the age of 38, according to the Ring of Honor wrestling company. Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, formed the 13-time reigning championship tag team "The Briscoe Brothers" with his brother Mark, and was part of the Ring of Honor company for over two decades.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Announces Pay Increase for Teachers

DELAWARE- Governor Carney has a plan to keep teachers in the first state. As we see the effects of a teacher shortage across the nation, Gov. Carney announced teacher salary increases of up to 9 percent. He spoke at Nellie H. Stokes Elementary School in Dover, and said the good...
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

16-year-old charged after shot fired at Delaware high school

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a gun being fired at a Delaware high school last week. Police charged the teenager with reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age, aggravated menacing and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. State police were called to William Penn High School after a report of a shot fired on Jan. 10 just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week. The teenager was arraigned and committed to a New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Espresso yourself: 4 new coffee shops open in Delaware

  In Delaware, the new year started with a jolt — and that’s a good thing. Three independently owned coffee shops opened last month, proving that you can never have too many lattes. Like cleaners, banks and drug stores, every neighborhood seems to need a coffee shop — which is as it should be, according to Nicholas Qaabar, owner of ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
uticaphoenix.net

Free six county virtual job fair offered

Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be. held on Tuesday, January 31 st , from11:00am to 1:00pm. All businesses andjob seekers from across a six-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer,. Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware,and Otsego. The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Cape Gazette

Dewey officer cleared in shooting death of Milford man

The Attorney General’s Office has ruled a Dewey Beach police officer was justified in shooting a Milford man in 2022, and no laws were broken. The Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust determined that Officer Dylan Ebke reasonably believed that the use of deadly force upon Rodney Robinson was immediately necessary for the purpose of protecting himself and others; the 40-page report read: “For these reasons, the Department of Justice concludes the use of deadly force in this case does not constitute a criminal offense under the laws of the State of Delaware.”
MILFORD, DE
South Dakota governor's grocery tax repeal hits GOP pushback

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering a number of tax cuts this year, including Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the grocery tax. The only problem is deciding on which ones. Republican lawmakers are proposing alternative tax cut schemes, such as scaling back the sales tax and property tax. Other lawmakers also say the state has a long list of programs to fund this year, leaving little room in the surplus for tax cuts. Although Democrats have proposed grocery tax cuts for years, they gained a powerful bipartisan ally when Noem made it a key part of her reelection campaign. Noem, who is considering a 2024 White House bid, has trumpeted the proposal as the largest tax cut in South Dakota history. Noem says cutting the tax, which brings in more than $100 million annually, would help household budgets squeezed by inflation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

