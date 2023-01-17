Free Sundays @ World Forestry Center’s Discovery Museum | Family Fun, Bird’s-eye View of a NW Forest, Learn About Forest Opportunities & Challenges

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'It's community': Let's Dance at Oaks Park offering lessons and a dance at no cost
PORTLAND, Ore. — What started out as a way for people to reconnect with their community during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a weekly event at Oaks Park in Southeast Portland. Let's Dance is a dance event held every Thursday at the park, and the best part — it's free.
‘Cabaret,’ ‘Dragons Love Tacos,’ and Lan Su Lantern Viewing nights: 11 things to do this week
The winter entertainment season is in full force and indoor activities dominate the events list this week. Several stage plays open including “Cabaret” and “Snapshots,” a scrapbook of famous stage musicals. It’s also the season of Lunar New Year celebrations with more to come as we head toward February.
Burgerville offers old and new favorites in its seasonal menu
A Lemon Drop Shake, Big Sassy Cheeseburger and Cabbage/Cran/Pepita salad are all
The Portland Winter Light Festival Opens in 2 Weeks
The Portland Winter Light Festival kicks off its most significant and dynamic festival with a full roster of over 100 works of art. The free, all-ages outdoor festival will take place February 3 - 11. Returning for the festival’s eighth year is presenting sponsor is PGE, with additional critical support from Prosper Portland, Downtown Portland, Travel Portland, and more. The theme is “The Light of Stars.” Admission is free.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
2023 Oregon home design trends: Smart, stylish spaces to entertain, store stuff
Designers and tastemakers around the world rang out their New Year trends, from the Pantone Color Institute declaring deep pinkish red Viva Magenta the 2023 color of the year to Architectural Digest promoting crafted, homemade objects that express a personal touch. What will continue to be popular in the Portland...
Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may be gone for good. Organizers said Tuesday (Jan. 17) they’ve held off on cancelling this year’s event for as long as possible in hopes that more funds would come through, but that they simply don’t have the money or staff to make things happen.
A City Effort to Help Marginalized Kids Get Swim Lessons Sets Parents on Edge
The most cutthroat Swifties on Ticketmaster would pity Portland parents trying to register their children for swimming lessons through Portland Parks & Recreation. They set iPhone alarms and calendar alerts for the exact minute that registration opens. Failure means a distant spot on the waitlist and children who still can’t swim come middle school. Parents feel lucky to get lessons at pools across town at weird times. Those with enough money flee to private pools.
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
North Portland Soul Food Restaurant Adds a New Location
A church-based Portland restaurant is expanding. Po’ Shines in the Kenton neighborhood is opening Po TAGO (to go) on NE Alberta. Po’ Shines has been around for a couple of decades and has a location on Denver Ave, plus a catering business, but it’s more than that. It’s also a non-profit that teaches job skills, feeds the needy, including thousands of seniors during the pandemic, and there’s a culinary school as well. The idea is to teach chefs how to carry on the tradition of soul food cooking in America.
A 5 p.m. sunset is just around the corner for Portland
It’s been nearly a month since the winter solstice and whether you’ve noticed it or not, the days are getting longer.
Portland chef talks fried chicken, seasoning, upcoming cookbooks
Portland chef Anthony Brown, of Nacheaux, joined Everyday Northwest to share more on his new line of seasoning, upcoming cookbooks and a recipe for fried chicken.
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing
Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
Toppled Sellwood chestnut tree’s wood finds new purpose
Oftentimes, when a large and historic tree tumbles in a storm, it’s chopped up and put in a dump. But in Sellwood, the community wanted to do something different.
Crane Data Centers, Principal Asset Management to Develop 300,000 SQFT Data Center Facility in Forest Grove
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2023 — Crane Data Centers Inc., (“Crane”) and Principal Asset Management, through its real estate investment team, announce today the development of a 100+ MW data center campus in the growing Portland market. The site is strategically located in Forest Grove, Oregon proximate to the Hillsboro data center ecosystem with multiple fiber paths, recycled water for cooling, and an onsite substation connected to the transmission grid providing access to low-cost renewable energy.
Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
Washington County man shows off unique vintage car collection
For the last 10 years, every new car sold in the US has been required to have ABS brakes - anti-lock braking system. In theory, it should make driving safer, but only if drivers use it the right way. Behind the Wheel: Barbur Boulevard history. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at...
