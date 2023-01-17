ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Madonna announces 2023 tour dates, will span 40 years of music

By Christine Samra
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS2DP_0kHjorPI00

( KTLA ) — Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.

The Material Girl announced her upcoming tour , Madonna: The Celebration Tour, on Instagram Tuesday morning with a nod to her groundbreaking film “Truth or Dare.”

Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer make cameos in the short film in which Schumer dares Madonna to go on a world tour to perform all of her hits spanning four decades.

“That’s a lot of songs! Do you think people would come to that show?” Madonna asked the group, who all nodded yes.

“F— yeah!” screamed the “Vogue” singer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvgLN_0kHjorPI00
Madonna.com

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap up in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

Presale tickets are available for legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. PST through Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PST for North American stops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
MALIBU, CA
KLST/KSAN

Top albums from the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details A look at 2023’s Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees With all the awards that are given out each year to individuals in the creative community, it’s easy to let some nominations or ceremonies slip under the radar. The Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards festivities, for one, tend […]
KLST/KSAN

Young Russian family escaped Russian war to South Texas border on ‘miracle’ journey

A young Russian family that fled Moscow due to the war and their disagreement with it spent 40 days in Reynosa, Mexico, waiting to cross. On Jan. 9, they were granted humanitarian parole. The father is 25 and was an English and Chinese language teacher in Russia; the wife is a dancer and they have two boys, 18 months and 8 months. They are living at a McAllen church where the pastor said his congregation is helping them because they asked for it.
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River. The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a […]
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
WYLIE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy