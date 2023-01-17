Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week and Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month

Foodies can celebrate Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week as well as Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month.

Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month festivities kicked off on Jan. 13 and will run through Feb. 12. These festivities include "Dine Out Santa Maria Style" and the "Craft Cocktail Contest." City officials say this month-long celebration is the perfect time to pop into some of Santa Maria Valley’s most iconic culinary stops.

"The promotion is definitely a great way to not only support local but also try things that you haven't tried before," Taz Dougherty, tourism coordinator at Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce told KSBY.

Each participating eatery for Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month is providing a special for $20.23 or less. Specials include everything from entrees to cocktail pairings to dishes showcasing the area’s famed Santa Maria-style barbecue. Some of this year’s participants include Cool Hand Luke’s, Cubanissimo Café, Cups and Crumbs Santa Maria, The Salty Brigade Kitchen, and The Homestead. Dine-in and take-out are available.

The Craft Cocktail Contest is back for its fourth year. The handmade and flavorful cocktails found at participating establishments are meant to represent the region’s history and culture. At the end of the month, patrons will take part in helping choose this year’s winner. Competitors in the Craft Cocktail Contest include Blast 825 Brewery, The Century Room, Cool Hand Lukes, Cubanissimo Café, Me-n-Eds Pizzeria and Craft House, Roscoe’s Kitchen, The Salty Brigade Kitchen, and Vintner’s Bar & Grill.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, click here .

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week returns for its 13th consecutive year, as it kicked off on Monday, Jan. 16. Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week will end on Jan. 31.

Participating restaurants will feature curated, chef-driven three-course prix fixe menus at price points of $30, $40, or $50. Wineries and tasting rooms participating will also feature various levels and price points, including offering two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights, and discounts on bottle purchases.

The industrial way in Buellton is a hidden trail full of fun, food, and drink. The industrial way is a half-mile-long trail that has everything for food lovers and wine and beer drinkers to enjoy. Begin the trial with wine-tasting rooms, alongside various dining options, a top-notch craft brewery/tap room, two distilleries, a sweet shop, and more.

On this trail, you’ll find Industrial Eats which is a quality-centered dining experience tucked away in a re-purposed warehouse or stop by The Hitching Post for food with a blend of traditional Santa Maria Barbeque and eclectic local ingredients.