nbc16.com
Arcimoto halts production of new vehicles, considers bankruptcy
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene-based Arcimoto is halting production of new vehicles as it considers bankruptcy protection due to a lack of funding. The Oregon company saw its stock fall nearly 60% on Wednesday as the value of the company continue to slide. Arcimoto makes a three-wheel electric vehicle, called...
nbc16.com
"Too early to tell" if Measure 110 is working, Oregon Secretary of State releases audit
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
nbc16.com
OSU student joins team in Antarctica searching for world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
nbc16.com
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
nbc16.com
EWEB, Eugene negotiating over riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
nbc16.com
Interactive map shows Willamette National Forest fire-affected roads status
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An interactive story map showing the status of roads affected by the 2020 Labor Day fires on the Willamette National Forest is available to the public for viewing, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a news release. According to the U.S. Forest Service, "This interactive map...
nbc16.com
New lidar devices help Eugene Police 'educate speeders'
EUGENE, Ore. — "Wow! NASCAR pre-season must be upon us! The nicer weather the past couple of days has really brought out the speeders," the Eugene Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday. This week, the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has issued numerous citations for speeds well...
nbc16.com
Dept. of Revenue Eugene office to temporarily close for construction
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue's Eugene regional office will be closed for two weeks while construction is done "to enhance the safety and security of our customer service area", according to a news release from the department. Beginning Monday, January 23, the office at 1600 Valley...
nbc16.com
Oregon State and Oregon football 2023 schedules released
CORVALLIS, Ore. — College football fans all over the country have been counting down the days until they find out when their favorite teams will be back this fall – even though the football season just ended. But get your calendars ready - the 2023 schedule is here.
nbc16.com
Two Safeties Returning to Oregon
Oregon has a pair of experienced players in the secondary returning for next season. Safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens the 4th have announced they are coming back for their 5th and 6th seasons respectively. The two played in all 13 games this past season for the Ducks, combining for...
nbc16.com
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
nbc16.com
Progress on Peace Village in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly one year after purchasing 3.6 acres of land off River Road in Eugene, SquareOne Villages is making progress on its latest affordable housing development. Peace Village Co-op is located at the site of Peace Presbyterian Church. SquareOne bought the land from the church with the...
nbc16.com
Reser Stadium renovations on track to finish up in June
After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
nbc16.com
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration
Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
nbc16.com
Eugene artist paints 'Oregon Legends' mural at Killer Burger's newest location
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, Prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
nbc16.com
Springfield State of the City Address highlights
“Be courageous and serve. When you have the courage to follow your dreams, Springfield is better for it.”. A message about courage from Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, in his State of the City Address at the Wildish Theater Thursday night. The speech highlighted some of the issues the city has...
nbc16.com
'Going forward with life': Survivor moves forward one year after WOW Hall shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
nbc16.com
Traffic Alert: Sidewalk construction closes one lane of Hwy 99 in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing an ADA Curb Ramp Project on Hwy 99 in Junction City that may cause some delays for drivers in the area. From 1st Ave to 17th Ave, workers are building ramps in the sidewalks and rebuilding curbs. Drivers...
nbc16.com
Group looks for funds to shelter homeless families
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With below-freezing temperatures in the forecast, Catholic Community Services of Lane County is asking for donations to help those who are experiencing homelessness. The organization's Cold Weather Shelter Program provides homeless families a night's stay in a local motel, but the current funds are quickly...
nbc16.com
Eugene police officer recognized for helping teen leave life on the street
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its EPD Downtown Team officers for helping a young woman reconnect with her family and get off the streets. On Saturday, January 14, Eugene Police Downtown Officer Allison Jordan was flagged down about a 19-year-old in distress at the LTD Market Station. She located the young woman (pseudonym Abby) and found she had been transported to Eugene by some of her acquaintances, who then abandoned her without a phone, vehicle, or money. She only had a purse and a small bag with her and appeared disheveled. She told Officer Jordan she had never been arrested and had never had to sleep out on the streets. She never wanted to be on the street again after barely being able to sleep at a local shelter. Officer Jordan realized the experience had opened “Abby’s” eyes and she was hopeful this was enough to motivate “Abby” and cause a big change.
