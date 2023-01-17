ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc16.com

EWEB, Eugene negotiating over riverfront property

EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Arcimoto halts production of new vehicles, considers bankruptcy

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene-based Arcimoto is halting production of new vehicles as it considers bankruptcy protection due to a lack of funding. The Oregon company saw its stock fall nearly 60% on Wednesday as the value of the company continue to slide. Arcimoto makes a three-wheel electric vehicle, called...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg Forest Products welcomes new board director

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Roseburg Forest Products welcomed Cory Boydston, the former Chief Financial Officer of Ashton Woods Homes, to the company’s Board of Directors. She replaces former board member Judith Johansen, who retired from the Roseburg board in 2022 after several years of service. “Cory brings deep experience...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Applications open for vacant Reedsport City Council position

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is accepting applications to fill a vacant City Council position. The appointee's term of office will begin at time of appointment and expire on December 31, 2024. At the general election in November 2024, the position will be open for election for a new four-year term.
REEDSPORT, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield State of the City Address highlights

“Be courageous and serve. When you have the courage to follow your dreams, Springfield is better for it.”. A message about courage from Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, in his State of the City Address at the Wildish Theater Thursday night. The speech highlighted some of the issues the city has...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Progress on Peace Village in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly one year after purchasing 3.6 acres of land off River Road in Eugene, SquareOne Villages is making progress on its latest affordable housing development. Peace Village Co-op is located at the site of Peace Presbyterian Church. SquareOne bought the land from the church with the...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

New lidar devices help Eugene Police 'educate speeders'

EUGENE, Ore. — "Wow! NASCAR pre-season must be upon us! The nicer weather the past couple of days has really brought out the speeders," the Eugene Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday. This week, the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has issued numerous citations for speeds well...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Volunteers needed to open warming shelter in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Volunteers are being sought from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, to help open the Roseburg Warming Center and offer overnight shelter to unhoused people, the City of Roseburg reported in a news release. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. with 60 cots available for guests...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff's Office: Possibly armed subject reported near Creswell High School

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:39 p.m. Thursday afternoon they received information from a Creswell School District employee saying that a person was laying in the grass near Creswell High School, and possibly armed with a gun; the employee who had made the report received the information second-hand.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Group looks for funds to shelter homeless families

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With below-freezing temperatures in the forecast, Catholic Community Services of Lane County is asking for donations to help those who are experiencing homelessness. The organization's Cold Weather Shelter Program provides homeless families a night's stay in a local motel, but the current funds are quickly...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff's Office: Truck stolen while left running to warm up

CRESWELL, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies investigated a stolen pickup truck in Creswell Wednesday morning. Someone had left their truck running to warm it up when it was stolen. The truck was found empty nearby, and LCSO figured out another car is related to this incident.
CRESWELL, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene police officer recognized for helping teen leave life on the street

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its EPD Downtown Team officers for helping a young woman reconnect with her family and get off the streets. On Saturday, January 14, Eugene Police Downtown Officer Allison Jordan was flagged down about a 19-year-old in distress at the LTD Market Station. She located the young woman (pseudonym Abby) and found she had been transported to Eugene by some of her acquaintances, who then abandoned her without a phone, vehicle, or money. She only had a purse and a small bag with her and appeared disheveled. She told Officer Jordan she had never been arrested and had never had to sleep out on the streets. She never wanted to be on the street again after barely being able to sleep at a local shelter. Officer Jordan realized the experience had opened “Abby’s” eyes and she was hopeful this was enough to motivate “Abby” and cause a big change.
EUGENE, OR

