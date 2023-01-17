AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
Cash 3 Midday
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
Cash 4 Evening
6-4-2-1
(six, four, two, one)
Cash 4 Midday
9-4-9-4
(nine, four, nine, four)
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
17-20-21-30-32
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Comments / 0