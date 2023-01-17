Student attacked during lunch at Cobb middle school, attacker also injured, district officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attack at a Cobb County middle school on Tuesday has left two students injured, according to the school district.

A statement released by the school district on Tuesday afternoon says there was an “altercation” where a student injured both themselves and another student.

The district did not identify the school involved in the incident, but witnesses have reported to Channel 2 Action News about an incident at Daniell Middle School.

In a letter sent to parents, that was shared with Channel 2, administrators told them the incident happened at lunch.

District spokespeople say the student who started the attack will be disciplined at the school level and will also face criminal charges.

They say students and staff are both safe.

Channel 2 is working to learn more details about what happened.

