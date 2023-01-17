ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Student attacked during lunch at Cobb middle school, attacker also injured, district officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attack at a Cobb County middle school on Tuesday has left two students injured, according to the school district.

A statement released by the school district on Tuesday afternoon says there was an “altercation” where a student injured both themselves and another student.

The district did not identify the school involved in the incident, but witnesses have reported to Channel 2 Action News about an incident at Daniell Middle School.

In a letter sent to parents, that was shared with Channel 2, administrators told them the incident happened at lunch.

District spokespeople say the student who started the attack will be disciplined at the school level and will also face criminal charges.

They say students and staff are both safe.

Channel 2 is working to learn more details about what happened.

Comments / 32

Concern Parent
2d ago

These schools are not following the "no bully policies," and these kids are having to defend themselves.

Reply(8)
19
A.M.
2d ago

My daughter was attacked on the bus as marietta middle school. Admin and SRO tried to say it was an affray so I couldn't charge the other girl. They disciplined both and said I didn't have a right to see the bus video due to privacy for students. However once I brought up federal FERPA law that says I'm allowed to bc its part of my dtrs record, they let me see it. Clearly shows my dtrs back turned to her attacker when she pulled my dtrs hair down and repeatedly punched her in the head. bus driver confirmed she was attacked. SRO and admin lied. Filed a report at the police station w supervisor and will get a lawyer ID need be.

Reply
4
Walmart22
2d ago

l live in Georgia. The reason they didn't disclose this is, the school is loaded with White students. There are hoodlums, (as this person named Agiv stated) in Cobb County too!

Reply(2)
4
Related
accesswdun.com

Duluth High School student injured by knife during fight at school

A Duluth High School student was injured Thursday after they were involved in a fight with another student at the school who was armed with a knife. According to a social media post from Duluth High School Principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened Thursday morning shortly before first period. The two students engaged in the fight outside of the school's cafeteria, when one of the students displayed a knife and caused a "superficial wound," to the other student.
DULUTH, GA
