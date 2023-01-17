ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison crews put out trash compactor fire on city’s east side

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison crews responded after a trash compactor caught on fire on the city’s east side.

Firefighters were sent to a business in the 2400 block of East Springs Drive on Monday just before 9:30 a.m. An employee had found flames inside a compactor after tossing several bags of trash into the chute.

Officials said the employee used multiple fire extinguishers to try and put the fire out himself, but was unsuccessful. Everyone in the building was safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

A sprinkler in the compactor had activated before crews were on scene, but there was still flames inside. Firefighters sprayed water into the compactor and a tow truck pulled it away from the building. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is undetermined but a lithium-ion battery may be to blame.

