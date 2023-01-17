Madison crews put out trash compactor fire on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison crews responded after a trash compactor caught on fire on the city’s east side.

Firefighters were sent to a business in the 2400 block of East Springs Drive on Monday just before 9:30 a.m. An employee had found flames inside a compactor after tossing several bags of trash into the chute.

﻿

Officials said the employee used multiple fire extinguishers to try and put the fire out himself, but was unsuccessful. Everyone in the building was safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

A sprinkler in the compactor had activated before crews were on scene, but there was still flames inside. Firefighters sprayed water into the compactor and a tow truck pulled it away from the building. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is undetermined but a lithium-ion battery may be to blame.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.