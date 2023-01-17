Read full article on original website
IVAN PROVOROV EXPLAINS HIS DECISION NOT TO WEAR A PRIDE JERSEY IN WARMUPS
Ivan Provorov skipped warmups on Tuesday night's Pride Night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the criticism has been severe. Provorov explained his reasoning for opting out, citing his personal religious beliefs:. Provorov's teammate Scott Laughton had the following to say on the subject:. "I know Provy spoke. I know Torts...
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
RANGERS' MIKA ZIBANEJAD RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING BACKLASH OVER SALE OF SWEDISH HOCKEY TEAM
The purchase of a hockey team in Mike Zibanejad's home country of Sweden has led to a lot of 'upset and very unpleasant' messages for the NHL star, and he's looking to set the record straight. Zibanejad is part owner of Brödernas, a popular burger chain in Sweden. On Wednesday,...
Chris Ford dead at 74: Former Boston Celtics player and coach passes away from heart failure
FORMER NBA Champion Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. The cause of death was heart failure in New Jersey, according to sports journalist Dick Weiss. A statement by the Ford Family, via Dan Roche, said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023.
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
NHL Responds To Player Skipping Pride Night Festivities
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is in a lot of hot water right now. Provorov decided to skip Tuesday night's pregame warmups that featured Pride Night jerseys, citing his religious beliefs. After Provorov made that statement, the NHL released a statement of its own and backed ...
Sabres to honor Ryan Miller on Thursday
Thursday is “Ryan Miller Night” in Buffalo. Before the game against the New York Islanders, Miller will have his No. 30 retired to the rafter, and will be inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame. Paul Hamilton has more:
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Sabres hire COO as president Kim Pegula continues recovery
The Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment hired a chief operating officer, John Roth, as president Kim Pegula recovers from unexpected health issues.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74
Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.
CAUSE FOR CONCERN AS MARK STONE REPORTEDLY DEALING WITH FAMILIAR INJURY
In the 2021-22 season, Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone missed 45 games to a back injury, which required surgery. His return this season has been a massive bump for the Golden Knights, who currently sit 7th in the NHL standings. With 38 points in 43 games, Stone's role in...
TOP PROSPECT'S DRAFT STOCK REPORTEDLY FALLING FOR THESE TWO REASONS
The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is projected to be one for the ages, loaded with top-end talent with great depth. Teams are projecting this year's class to be so strong, that this year's 2nd round picks reportedly hold more value than next summer's 1st rounders. While Connor Bedard has today's...
NHL Broadcaster Undergoes Brain Surgery, Returns to Booth Just Days Later
NHL broadcaster Pete Weber returned to work on Jan. 14, just days after he underwent successful brain surgery. Weber, 71, is the legendary radio broadcaster for the Nashville Predators and he was back at Bridgestone Arena for the Predators' game against the Buffalo Sabres. He had the surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Dr. Dario J. Englot and Dr. Richard A. Pierce helped him feel the best he has felt in months.
