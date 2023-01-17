ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Wait, was that two state attorneys throwing beads at Tampa’s MLK Day parade?

By Sue Carlton
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fh0Gv_0kHjn8FP00
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren poses for a picture with Tampa resident Julia Jackson just before the parade got started Monday. [ SUE CARLTON I Times ]

Tampa’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade is a must-attend event for people in public office and those who hope to get there.

This year’s parade, which wound through East Tampa on a sunny Monday, was no exception: Council members, commissioners, constitutional officers and candidates glad-handed, bestowed beads, posed for pictures and tossed candy to the crowds.

But this year’s event had an unusual political spectacle: Not one but two Hillsborough County state attorneys in the parade.

Parade-goers could blame their double vision on a legal showdown that has yet to be resolved.

Toward the front of the parade was Andrew Warren, Hillsborough’s twice-elected state attorney, suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year and now suing to get his job back. He walked the streets in a navy T-shirt proclaiming “Andrew Warren, State Attorney” with no mention of his employment status. A pick-up truck ferrying supporters carried a similar banner.

“I’m the elected state attorney and we’re celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” he told a reporter. King fought for things including democracy, Warren said, and “that’s what we’re fighting for as well. And it’s a beautiful day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvzo1_0kHjn8FP00
A banner on the truck of Andrew Warren supporters that was part of Monday's parade. [ SUE CARLTON I Times ]

DeSantis removed Warren from office in August, accusing him of neglect of duty because Warren signed pledges against prosecuting abortion and transgender healthcare cases. DeSantis also took issue with Warren’s policies against prosecuting certain non-violent misdemeanors — including charges stemming from a police officer stopping a bicyclist, known locally as Biking While Black.

Warren sued. A three-day trial ended in early December, and now interested parties await a decision from U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle.

DeSantis replaced Warren with Susan Lopez, whom he had previously appointed to a judgeship. Monday, Lopez walked the parade sporting a state attorney’s office visor, and her supporters carried a banner.

Asked later through a spokesperson what she thought of Warren’s participation, Lopez replied via email: “Martin Luther King Jr. stood for inclusion and equality. I believe any citizen who shares those principles and wants to participate in the celebration, including the parade and leadership breakfast, should do so. I was proud and humbled to be a part of the commemoration of his amazing life and legacy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0kHjn8FP00

Parade organizer Barbara Scott said when Warren inquired about participating, “I said ‘Yes, you’re still an elected official,’” she said. “He holds that same title unless the judge takes it away from him.”

At Monday’s Tampa Organization of Black Affairs Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast — another key event — Lopez and Warren were both introduced to the crowd of hundreds, as is the custom for public officials.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Kathy Castor opens new St. Pete office, taps new leadership

Castor's new office will serve St. Pete constituents drawn into her district through reapportionment. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is opening a new office in St. Petersburg, she announced Wednesday. Castor also announced the hiring of a new field representative to serve newly represented neighborhoods. The St. Pete district office is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A better road, a better life in Pasco County | Letters

New Pasco County interchange at Overpass Road and I-75 opens to traffic | Jan. 19. Former Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore hit it out of the park when he proclaimed that the new interchange, including the “flyover” ramp, along congested areas of I-75 in Wesley Chapel would make the local residents quality of life better. Having used the interchange three times already, I find that it is now a walk in the park for me. Our local citizens are now sitting through only one traffic light versus five traffic lights, also driving a quarter of a mile versus 4 miles. A big thanks to our Pasco County commissioners, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation for pushing through this much-needed project.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Voting by mail in Tampa? Time to submit a new request

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Do you usually vote by mail? If you live in Hillsborough County, your request is probably expired. Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding residents that they need to submit a new vote-by-mail request now if they want to vote in the upcoming city of Tampa election on March 7.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough adds affordable housing options

Gigi Van Doren of Tampa is a long-time volunteer for HOPE — the Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality, the faith-based agency advocating for expanded affordable housing options. Thursday, she stood before Hillsborough County commissioners to offer a personal perspective on housing. Her adult son, a carpenter by profession,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Our grandparents built this:’ St. Pete MLK Day Parade stirs joy, memories

Growing up in St. Petersburg, siblings Justin and Jylyah Gray would come to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade every year with their grandparents. Their grandfather owned a construction business, and Justin Gray remembers riding on the company’s float as a kid. Now, the 31-year-old father of three — with another on the way — brings his own wife and children to the parade.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Let’s apply come common sense to recycling | Letters

My condo complex in Dunedin recently stopped recycling due to the rising costs from the recycling company. They blamed the extra work of sorting and removing unrecyclable items. As far as I know the company does not offer the option to pick up only “high-value” items. If they did and it was cheaper, I’m sure we would renew the contract.
DUNEDIN, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Plenty of blame to go around in the Pasco principal/parent incident | Letters

Pasco dad seeks apology after principal calls his boss to complain | Jan. 18. Neither the principal nor father acted appropriately. The father had no child at the school and did not belong there. I believe that the principal was mean-spirited in complaining to the intruder’s boss, taking a shot at his livelihood. That act shows the state of political nastiness these days. More wisely, I believe that the principal should have called security and asked for the disruptive father to be removed.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay transit authority approaches its final run

Tampa Bay’s regional transit authority will consider voting itself out of existence this week and state legislators are slated to do likewise in the coming months. The expected demise of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority will put a final exclamation point on 16 years of transportation planning futility, with only a small-scale commuter van pool program as a notable accomplishment.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy