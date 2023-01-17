ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas to move to 19-0

Angel Reese scored 30 points and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU held off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bestofarkansassports.com

Fouls Frustrate Eric Musselman as Hogs Blow Another Lead + Other Insights from Missouri Loss

With the game on the line, Arkansas basketball found itself without six of its top players in the closing seconds Wednesday night and came up short to drop to 1-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks went in knowing they’d be without Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile because of injuries, but four other players ended up fouling out of their 79-76 loss at Missouri.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Hogs fall to Mizzou; losing streak goes to four

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fell to Missouri, 80-76 on Wednesday night, the losing streak is now at four. The Hogs are still without a road win this season and sit just 1-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks led by as many as ten points in the second half. Eric...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Missouri

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their fourth consecutive loss as they fell, 79-76, against the Missouri Tigers inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia (Mo.). The Hogs dropped to 12-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, marking their worst start to a conference season since the 2008-09 season. It was a...
COLUMBIA, MO
bestofarkansassports.com

A Former Vol Tops List of Most Realistic Transfer Targets for Hogs’ Defense

Like it or not, navigating the transfer portal has become a part of the job description for college head coaches. For the most part, Arkansas football has been among the nation’s best in that regard under Sam Pittman, but he has his work cut out for him if he wants to reverse the catastrophic course his defense set sail on last year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Columbia Missourian

Tigers add preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible

Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awful Announcing

Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater

After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
939theeagle.com

Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland

The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
COLUMBIA, MO
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

New businesses opened across Columbia in new year

A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

