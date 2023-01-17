Read full article on original website
No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas to move to 19-0
Angel Reese scored 30 points and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU held off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
Fouls Frustrate Eric Musselman as Hogs Blow Another Lead + Other Insights from Missouri Loss
With the game on the line, Arkansas basketball found itself without six of its top players in the closing seconds Wednesday night and came up short to drop to 1-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks went in knowing they’d be without Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile because of injuries, but four other players ended up fouling out of their 79-76 loss at Missouri.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Missouri
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their fourth consecutive loss as they fell, 79-76, against the Missouri Tigers inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia (Mo.). The Hogs dropped to 12-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, marking their worst start to a conference season since the 2008-09 season. It was a...
A Former Vol Tops List of Most Realistic Transfer Targets for Hogs’ Defense
Like it or not, navigating the transfer portal has become a part of the job description for college head coaches. For the most part, Arkansas football has been among the nation’s best in that regard under Sam Pittman, but he has his work cut out for him if he wants to reverse the catastrophic course his defense set sail on last year.
Arkansas vs Missouri: Hogs Have Gone Where No Eric Musselman Team Has Gone Before
LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs Missouri. For the third straight game, Arkansas has shuffled its starting lineup. Eric Musselman has moved Makhel Mitchell back to the bench, but is still going with somewhat of a big lineup by starting Kamani Johnson in his place. It is his second start of the season.
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
Dominique Bowman, former Arkansas assistant, reportedly lands new job in AAC
Dominique Bowman was an assistant on Sam Pittman’s defensive coaching staff at Arkansas in 2022, but the school parted ways with him after the season. Bowman wasn’t out of a job for long, though, as it appears he’s heading to the AAC for the 2023 season. Per...
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local...
Tigers add preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible
Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater
After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland
The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
