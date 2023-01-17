Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
Persona 4 Golden: The 5 Difficulty Levels Explained
A brand new, visually enhanced version of "Persona 4 Golden" has just made its way onto several new platforms including Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass, giving many players their first opportunity to explore the rural town of Inaba and the mysterious Midnight Channel. Like the critically acclaimed "Persona 5...
Genshin Impact Just Had A Big Character Leak
Although the current event will end on January 18, gamers already know what's in store for the next updates thanks to the recent dev blog. However, aside from official streams, there is another way to get news on upcoming "Genshin Impact" content. Leaks have been a staple way to learn about upcoming content, with an entire subreddit dedicated to it. For example, the entire Fontaine lineup was leaked on Twitter just a few days ago. And thanks to a recent alleged leak, players now know about a significant character coming to "Genshin Impact" post 3.4. And gamers are already fawning over this new character.
bleedingcool.com
Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Ultimate Duo
Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new Power Absorbed set, coming in March 2022, will feature the "Ultimate Duo" of Goku and Vegeta. Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
PlayStation 5's new system update is available to download now, makes some big changes
Be sure to refresh your PlayStation 5's system software today as the latest update has rolled out globally, and it addresses the console's performance and gets it ready for the new controller. That would be the DualSense Edge, announced in the summer of last year. As a "high-performance, ultra-customizable controller,"...
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
Sony just confirmed the entire PSVR 2 launch line-up with 13 more games
Sony has rounded out the line-up of games that’ll be available within weeks of the PSVR 2 headset going on sale on February 22. The company has revealed 13 more titles coming to the next-generation headset in 2023, but also drilled down into the 30+ games that will be available before the end of March. The company also said the Gran Turismo 7 update is ready for launch day.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
ng-sportingnews.com
Undisputed boxing video game: Release date, cost, trailer, roster, game modes & more
Across multiple sports, there are video games showcasing high-quality action and top-tier stars. About every year, there have been advancements in the gaming world to make the action crisp and allow fans to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports experience. The combat sports world has lacked something gamers can sink...
One Piece Odyssey: Why You'll Probably Want To Use Auto Battle And Speed Up
Early reviews for "One Piece Odyssey" all said the same thing -– it's a masterpiece for "One Piece" fans, and part of the reason for that is the impressive combat system. It's intricate enough to be fun but not too challenging, and it pushed the boundaries of the genre according to some critics. Despite this, there may be some moments where players want to utilize the auto-battle feature and the speed-up feature built into the game.
Games You Should Play While You Wait For Overcooked 3
Phil Duncan and Oli De-Vine left their positions at Frontier Developments in 2015 to co-found Ghost Town Games and ship their first project: co-op cooking title "Overcooked." As they shared with Gamasutra, the pair set out to create a true co-op experience in which teamwork played a central role in the design from the ground up. Rather than focusing on the qualities of each player, they wanted to create a gameplay loop that hinged on maintaining a consistent dialogue and tackling each problem as a united force.
Is Skull And Bones Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Fans were sure that Ubisoft's "Skull and Bones" would finally release because it was rated by the ESRB and had a planned release date of November 8, 2022, but it was hit with another delay. This time, it was scheduled to launch on March 9, 2023, when there wouldn't be a "God of War: Ragnarok" to release alongside it. However, in a news release, Ubisoft has announced that for the sixth time, "Skull and Bones" will be delayed yet again. The title is now aiming to release sometime between 2023 and 2024.
Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel
You can never go wrong with some John Williams.
Marvel's Avengers Wants $14 To Remove Thor's Helmet. Will You Pay It?
Despite "Marvel's Avengers" bombing in sales upon release, the title is still pushing on attempting to forge a path to success. Publisher Square Enix has tried to inject some life into the game since its ill-fated launch, making it available on Game Pass and even adding fan-favorite characters such as Spider-Man. However, while some seemed pleased about its appearance on Game Pass, it ultimately seemed to do little to improve the game's fortunes. And the addition of Spider-Man has proved mostly disappointing for players. Now, Square Enix is again attempting to revive interest in the game by adding some new cosmetics.
CNET
Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR 2 Launch Titles
An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR 2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected. The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or...
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
SVG
