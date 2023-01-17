ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

cw39.com

DA: Man sentenced to 35 years in prison on eve of trial for killing wife

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced late Thursday to 35 years in prison for strangling his wife in 2020, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Arnold S. Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence the day before a jury was to be selected in his trial for the murder of Elizabeth Hernandez on Sept. 20, 2020.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
HipHopDX.com

TakeOff: Woman Who Was Shot During Rapper’s Murder Speaks Out

TakeOff‘s murder involved a woman who was caught in the crossfire, and she has now shared what she remembers from that fateful night. On Wednesday (January 18), Sydney Leday, a 24-year-old Houston, Texas native, sat down for an exclusive conversation with KHOU 11 and recounted the moments that led to her getting shot in the head after in front of a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Activists want man who killed Houston taqueria robber to be charged

A customer who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria earlier this month has been heralded by many online as a hero. However, not all in the Houston community feel that way. A group of local activists is now calling for the 46-year-old shooter, who police have not named, to face criminal charges, opining that the shooting went beyond self-defense and was a "cold-blooded execution."
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Man gets 30-year-sentence in Houston road rage killing

HOUSTON (AP) — A man charged in a fatal road rage shooting of a teenager as he and his family drove home from a Houston Astros game in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, authorities announced Tuesday. Gerald Williams had been set to go to trial this week in the killing of 17-year-old David Castro. […]
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Shot When Takeoff Died Speaks Out For The First Time

A 24-year-old woman speaks out for the first time after she was shot during he altercation that led to Takeoff’s death. A 24-year-old woman victim of the shooting that killed Takeoff’s murder spoke out for the first time in an interview with KHOU 11. Sydney Leday was a...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD, TX

