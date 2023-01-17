Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 35 years for 2017 deadly shooting of 17-year-old over $250 in Northshore area
The suspect, who was 17 at the time, entered a deal where he pleaded guilty to murder instead of capital murder. He's accused of shooting his schoolmate during a gun exchange.
'Almost incomprehensible': Woman who stabbed 4-year-old daughter to death sentenced to 40 years
HOUSTON — A Houston woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2017 stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. Laquita Lewis, 39, was originally charged with capital murder after she killed Fredricka Allen in their northwest Harris County...
Click2Houston.com
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
cw39.com
DA: Man sentenced to 35 years in prison on eve of trial for killing wife
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced late Thursday to 35 years in prison for strangling his wife in 2020, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Arnold S. Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence the day before a jury was to be selected in his trial for the murder of Elizabeth Hernandez on Sept. 20, 2020.
73-year-old man who recently moved from Ukraine found stabbed to death at beach, Galveston PD says
The man was fishing on the east end of the island when he was reportedly stabbed to death. Police said they're looking for two suspects in connection to the incident.
Woman's worst fear came true when she found out her daughter was shot in the head
HOUSTON — "It’s been a nightmare." It's every parent's worst fear: getting a call from their child and hearing the words, "I've been shot." That terrible dream became the reality for Sakhara Lowery on Nov. 1, 2022. Her daughter, Sydney Leday, made the call in the wee hours...
fox26houston.com
Judge sets $1 bond for 43-year-old repeat offender accused of kidnapping, beating woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It's in black and white. 43-year-old Aubrey Taylor is a habitual offender. "You've got eight prior felony convictions, two of them for robbery," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. According to court documents, the DA's Office wanted Taylor jailed with no bond or a high bond,...
HipHopDX.com
TakeOff: Woman Who Was Shot During Rapper’s Murder Speaks Out
TakeOff‘s murder involved a woman who was caught in the crossfire, and she has now shared what she remembers from that fateful night. On Wednesday (January 18), Sydney Leday, a 24-year-old Houston, Texas native, sat down for an exclusive conversation with KHOU 11 and recounted the moments that led to her getting shot in the head after in front of a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022.
'Please have mercy' | Mother seeking help to find suspect who gunned down trans woman outside Houston Chick-fil-A
HOUSTON — The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside of Chick-fil-A in 2021 is asking for the public's help to find her killer. Iris Santos, 22, was gunned down nearly two years ago on April 23 outside of the fast-food chain on Westheimer Road in west Houston.
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually got away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident happened on Oct....
Man shot in the head while sleeping in trailer in Third Ward, Houston police say
Investigators are working to figure out if the man was targeted or if he was struck by a stray bullet from another shooting.
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Houston Chronicle
Activists want man who killed Houston taqueria robber to be charged
A customer who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria earlier this month has been heralded by many online as a hero. However, not all in the Houston community feel that way. A group of local activists is now calling for the 46-year-old shooter, who police have not named, to face criminal charges, opining that the shooting went beyond self-defense and was a "cold-blooded execution."
Man gets 30-year-sentence in Houston road rage killing
HOUSTON (AP) — A man charged in a fatal road rage shooting of a teenager as he and his family drove home from a Houston Astros game in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, authorities announced Tuesday. Gerald Williams had been set to go to trial this week in the killing of 17-year-old David Castro. […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Woman Shot When Takeoff Died Speaks Out For The First Time
A 24-year-old woman speaks out for the first time after she was shot during he altercation that led to Takeoff’s death. A 24-year-old woman victim of the shooting that killed Takeoff’s murder spoke out for the first time in an interview with KHOU 11. Sydney Leday was a...
Man killed, woman hospitalized after someone opened fire into their Baytown apartment, police say
The man and woman were inside their apartment when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots, wounding both victims, police said.
KBTX.com
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
New video captures fireball after shooting victim crashed into train in SE Houston
Houston police were sent to multiple scenes as part of this shooting investigation on the city's southeast side. The victim is in the hospital and unable to speak, so it's been hard for detectives to get answers.
Man accused of threatening family escapes during SWAT standoff in north Harris Co., deputies say
Deputies said they have received previous calls at the residence and the suspect has an "extensive criminal record." After a few hours, the wife and three children were released unharmed.
cw39.com
Man who was shot at crashes car into train, catches fire, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Officers are investigation a shooting that ended in a vehicle fire in southwest Houston on Wednesday night. Police tell us around 8 p.m., a man was driving down the 9700 block of Mykawa Road when he was shot. As he was trying to get away, he...
