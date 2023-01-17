Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour
Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
Jane’s Addiction Announces 2023 U.S. Tour
Legendary rock band Jane’s Addiction announced a string of 2023 U.S. tour dates. The slated gigs will take place on the west coast in March ahead of the band’s shows at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The band will commence their shows on March 4 in Bakersfield,...
The FADER
100 gecs announce North American tour dates with Machine Girl
100 gecs will embark on an extensive tour of North America this spring in support of their second studio album, 10,000 gecs, due out March 17. The dates begin after a handful of shows in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on April 4 in San Jose, California. The experimental pop duo will perform for two months straight across the United States and Canada with Machine Girl opening. Artist pre-sale for the shows begins on January 25 with a general sale on January 27. See all of the band’s announced tour dates below.
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour With New Lineup
The Black Dahlia Murder have just announced their first North American tour following the 2022 death of vocalist Trevor Strnad. The band will complete their Verminous touring cycle with these 2023 dates and will bring a reformed lineup of remaining and returning members of the band. TBDM will bring Terror,...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
The FADER
Ibeyi announce 2023 U.S.A. tour
Ibeyi, the XL Recordings-signed duo of twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, will finally head to the United States this year for tour dates behind their 2022 project Spell 31. The previous shows were canceled due to COVID concerns, but this March, they’ll head stateside for 14 shows, backed by a full band. Find tickets here.
hubpages.com
Forgotten Hard Rock Albums: Armored Saint, "Nod to the Old School"
Armored Saint, "Nod To The Old School" (Metal Blade Records, 2001) Disc 2: 7 Tracks plus multi-media content, run time: 24:00. Good ol' Armored Saint. Universally revered by metal critics and underground heads alike during their brief mid '80s heyday, the L.A. based quintet released four absolutely essential studio albums (1984's March Of The Saint, 1985's Delirious Nomad, 1987's Raising Fear, and 1991's Symbol Of Salvation) and toured with the high powered likes of Metallica, W.A.S.P., and Helloween. (Metallica actually made an offer to Saint vocalist John Bush to join their band prior to the recording of Ride The Lightning, but he turned them down!) Unfortunately, like many great bands of the era, Armored Saint were denied a big time breakthrough and were doomed to forever remain at "cult" status.
Metallica launch video for new song Screaming Suicide
Watch the video for Screaming Suicide, the second single previewing Metallica album number 11, 72 Seasons
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and MGMT Headline Just Like Heaven Festival
Just Like Heaven is ready to bring fan-favorite indie rock and electro-dance artists to L.A. for their third annual festival next May. On Tuesday, the festival announced that Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline and MGMT will perform Oracular Spectacular in its entirety during the one-day event on May 13. Among the artists scheduled to perform at the Brookside at the Rosebowl are Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, the Walkmen, the Bravery, Fever Ray, and Peaches. Also scheduled to perform are Azaelia Banks, Ladytron, Strfkr, Metronomy, and The Faint. “We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe...
