Lisa Marie Presley cause of death deferred by coroner

LOS ANGELES -- Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has not yet been determined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN.
David Crosby dies at 81, co-founded The Byrds, Crosby Stills Nash & Young

LOS ANGELES -- David Crosby, the singer-songwriter known for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at the age of 81, according to Variety. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the 60s and 70s - whether triumphing with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young on stage at Woodstock, testifying on behalf of a hirsute generation in his anthem "Almost Cut My Hair" or mourning the assassination of Robert Kennedy in "Long Time Gone."
