LOS ANGELES -- Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has not yet been determined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO