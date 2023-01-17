Hotels in Chicago are getting close to pre-pandemic business levels, and more convention travelers in 2023 could close the gap

Amtrak is planning to replace its fleet of train cars used on 14 overnight routes. The purchase, which could be valued in the billions of dollars, would upgrade cars that in some cases have been in use for 40 years, according to the passenger rail service. It could also be one step toward improving on-time performance, though other efforts are also needed, Amtrak board Chair Anthony Coscia said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO