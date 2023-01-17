Read full article on original website
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
Police: Man says he shot, killed burglary suspect
Officials in Norman are investigating a deadly shooting inside a business.
Viewer Video Catches Moment Police Arrest Suspect In Fire Truck Theft
A stolen Mustang fire truck followed by a police chase through the metro all ends at the Tower Theater on NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City Friday night. One witness caught the whole aftermath on camera. Oscar Pallares had plans to meet up with his friends at the venue that...
Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide
Two have been arrested so far in the shooting death of Daniel Howard in Midtown just after the turn of the new year on Jan. 1. The post Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma
The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
Arrest made in Del City HS shooting
Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
Detectives investigating alleged assault in drive-thru
Detectives are asking for the victims in an alleged assault to come forward.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Yukon baby killer gets life without parole
EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City
MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
