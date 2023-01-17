The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.

CADDO COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO