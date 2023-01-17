ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

YAHOO!

Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain

CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
CYRIL, OK
iheart.com

Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma

The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Arrest made in Del City HS shooting

Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
DEL CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon baby killer gets life without parole

EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
YUKON, OK
easttexasradio.com

Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

