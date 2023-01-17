ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Woah dude! Michigander could win free cannabis for a year

By Iz Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan dispensary chain is hosting a sweepstakes program that would reward an individual with free marijuana for a year.

Skymint made the announcement on Tuesday.

The contest is open to all Michiganders, and the winner will be selected at random.

The winner will receive free cannabis for a year in the form of a $500 in-store credit from Jan. 31, 2023 until Jan. 31, 2024.

But there are more prizes available to those who don’t get the free marijuana.

According to Skymint, 24 winners will also be selected to win a 10-gram “Giant Joint.”

“Through this program, we want to share our love of cannabis and what it can do for us, our friends, our families, and our communities across the state,” said Summer Ransom-Cleveland, the Chief Retail Officer for Skymint.

Interested in entering the sweepstakes? There are three ways to enter, including:

  • Filling out an entry form online at Skymint.com/FreeWeed
  • Following SKYMINT on Instagram at @SkymintOfficial
  • Using the code “FREE WEED” with any online order as many times as you’d like for extra entries

A full list of rules can be found by clicking here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

